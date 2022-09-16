Halloween Wars 2022 season 12 cast list revealed: Meet the teams

Halloween Wars is back with its most intense season yet. The show is set out to find brave and talented artists who can handle the challenges inspired by Zak Bagans' terrifying tales. The cake, sugar, and pumpkin artists set to participate in teams are ready to compete in the Halloween-themed race and take home a $25,000 prize.

Returning this season with tales of horrors is paranormal investigator Zak Bagans, and joining him on this chilling journey as judges are Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira. The season kicks off with nine teams comprising three members each, with the aim of showcasing their craft and talents.

Halloween Wars is a part of Food Network and Discovery+'s Ghostober event, a “multi-platform spooky event” and an unofficial start to the holiday season. The show is set to premiere on Sunday, September 18, at 9 pm ET on the Food Network.

Cake, sugar, and pumpkin artists set to compete in Halloween Wars season 12

Halloween Wars will feature 27 experts as they compete with teams of three to take home the grand prize and become the next champions of the show. Each team consists of a skilled baker, a sugar expert, and a pumpkin carver. The return of pumpkin carvings this season received a lot of rave and appreciation from the fans.

Team Whisk Craft

The group consists of Shannon Davie, who is also known as the "cake guru." Shannon is a stay-at-home mother and hopes to open her own specialty cake business. Davie is joined by sugar master Brooke Taylor, who started baking after graduating from college and currently has a home-based bakery in Texas which is called Bunny’s Bakery. Expert pumpkin sculptor Chad Gainey, who has previously appeared in Halloween Wars seasons 6 and 10, will be joining the other two team members.

Team Ghostly Gals

Skilled baker Janira Green will be joined by sugar expert Susana Mijares, who appeared on season one of Best Baker in America and owns a bakery in Texas, and pumpkin carver Monique Hawk, who uses her award-winning cravings as a form of therapy. Hawk, who is a part of the all-girls group on Halloween Wars, has worked in the fitness industry, competed as a bikini bodybuilder, and has worked in the military and law enforcement in the firearms industry.

Team Pastry Pirates

The Halloween Wars team consists of Julia Jankowski, an art curator and violin lover. Jankowski will showcase her pumpkin carving skills on the show, while Tammy Varela, who runs a home-based private cake studio that prides itself on creating beautiful delicious cakes using fresh ingredients, will don the hat of the sugar superstar. Rodolfo Goncalves, a cake guru who previously appeared on Netflix’s Baking Impossible, will be joining Team Pastry Pirates this season.

Team Lollipop Lunatics

Jamie Louks is a Seattle-based pastry chef and owner of Sugarnova who is known for her quirky and unpredictable cakes and demand for perfection in terms of design and execution. She also won the Baketopia championship on the HBO show.

Beverly Hansen from Hansen’s Cakes for Seven Generation provides customers with cakes made from the freshest ingredients, while Willy Tuz, owner of Colorado Fruit Designs, previously appeared on Food Network’s Outrageous Pumpkins. He has experience carving ice, snow, pumpkins, watermelons, and other fruits. Louks, Hansen, and Tuz will join forces to compete in this year's Halloween Wars.

Food Network @FoodNetwork



The countdown to Wait until you see what happens to the spider at 1:12: foodtv.com/3BVvEVA The countdown to #HalloweenWars is ON! A new season with @zak_bagans premieres this Sunday @ 9|8c, and you can also stream the series in the #Ghostober Hub on @discoveryplus Wait until you see what happens to the spider at 1:12: foodtv.com/3BVvEVA! 😱The countdown to #HalloweenWars is ON! A new season with @zak_bagans premieres this Sunday @ 9|8c, and you can also stream the series in the #Ghostober Hub on @discoveryplus 🎃🎃 https://t.co/pcFxjijoNU

Other teams to compete in Halloween Wars include Team Eerie Eats, consisting of Andrea Vacek, Anthony Pater, Cesar Barachina; Team Mixin Vixens, made up of Brittani Diehl, Marianne Daquino, Jennifer Hoskins; and Team Wicked Delicious, which includes Judi Dadtka, William Wilson, and Elizabeth Harkness.

Joining them are Team Squad Ghouls, which includes Reggie Harris the baker, Hannah Smith the sugar savior, and Janet Michael the pumpkin pioneer and Team Candy Corn Killers, comprising Joey Lopez, Pege Yates, and Brent Heuser.

Catch the premiere of Food Wars on Sunday, September 18, at 9 pm ET on the Food Network.

