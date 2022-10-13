Who was eliminated on Survivor Season 43 Episode 4? Strategic moves, paranoia and more explored

Survivor Season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The episode featured the remaining castaways strategizing and making game moves in their best interests to ensure their safety and get closer to winning the coveted title with a million dollars. They put their best foot forward in challenges and while some succeeded, others lost.

After Vesi tribe helped Baka earn their immunity idol, Coco tribe was sent into into elimination at the Tribal Council, following which Lindsay Carmine became the fourth person to be voted off Survivor. It was her paranoia that led to her downfall in the game.

The official synopsis of Episode 4 of the reality competition reads:

"One tribe makes a strategic decision in this week's immunity challenge that sends another tribe to tribal council; one castaway's paranoia and overconfidence risks leading them to their downfall."

What transpired on Survivor Season 4 Episode 4?

As the castaways reeled from Nneka's elimination on last week's episode of Survivor, Cody reflected on the tribe's lessening numbers. Elie and Gabler continued to clash, with the latter having no knowledge of Elie snooping around his bag to look at his idol.

For the Reward Challenge on Survivor, the tribes had to go through an obstacle course to reward fresh fish delivered to the camp and the right to go to one of the other two camps with the mission of stealing one item. To make even members on each team, Coco sat out James and Lindsay and Baka sat out Elie.

Cody helped Vesi gain a lead start and finished the first two stages for Vesi as Coco and Baka struggled. With the help of fellow tribe member Dwight, Vesi earned the reward. Prior to the challenge, Noelle clarified with Jeff that they could exchange a previous reward as they didn't have fishing gear and exchanged the reward for a basket of fruit.

Cody arrived at Coco's tribe to exchange one of their reward. He made it seem like he was there for the machete. Fearing that they would have to give up on the same, the Coco tribe members offered other items including their scuba gear and some limes and roots for food.

For the immunity challenge on Survivor, Jeff Probst revealed that the three tribes were in for another obstacle course. The tribes had to find a ring of keys in a tower of sandbags, drag puzzle pieces under a net and then solve two puzzles by forming the pieces first into a square and later a triangle. To make members even, the Coco tribe sat out Geo and Cassidy while Baka sat out Jeanine.

While all three tribes crossed the first stage, Vesi's early lead helped them win the first Immunity Idol, marking themselves safe for the week. In what could be termed as a strategic move, the tribe helped out Baka tribe to win immunity, sending Coco tribe into elimination in an effort to level the playing field.

Ahead of going into the Tribal Council, Geo wished to vote out Cassidy. While Cassidy, Lindsay, and Karla all felt like Geo was playing a “I call the shots game” and decided to take him out. However, Lindsay was paranoid about her tribe members strategizing against her and that she would be eliminated from Survivor.

During the elimination round, Lindsay blamed Geo and Ryan for not having strategic conversations with her. Her paranoia stemmed from the fact that people were hatching different plans after deciding on one. By the end of the episode. a majority of votes pointed towards Lindsay, which led to her elimination.

Fans react to Lindsay's paranoia on Survivor

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts on Lindsay's paranoia. Check out what they have to say.

Rain Goddess @GivLivLuvGro Lindsay was sitting pretty until she openly doubted her own alliance. #Survivor Lindsay was sitting pretty until she openly doubted her own alliance. #Survivor

Reilly Saunders @reillysaun #survivor 43 #survivor Lindsay.... You were literally one of my winner picks and you flopped so hard- I'm having a hard time expressing my defeat. Not to mention, IN ABSOLUTE SHOCK with your paranoia. You managed to take it to a whole other level... #survivor43 #survivor Lindsay.... You were literally one of my winner picks and you flopped so hard- I'm having a hard time expressing my defeat. Not to mention, IN ABSOLUTE SHOCK with your paranoia. You managed to take it to a whole other level...

Vanessa @VanessaC_Banks classic paranoid player got themselves voted out 🤷‍♀️ Bye Lindsayclassic paranoid player got themselves voted out 🤷‍♀️ #survivor Bye Lindsay 👋 classic paranoid player got themselves voted out 🤷‍♀️ #survivor

Victoria Baamonde @veebaamonde Lindsay: No one is throwing me under the bus so I'LL DO IT MYSELF #Survivor Lindsay: No one is throwing me under the bus so I'LL DO IT MYSELF #Survivor

Mel 🔑 @melbrown00

#Survivor Lindsay said she feels that she should be targeted. Be for real. You’re talking that into existence Lindsay said she feels that she should be targeted. Be for real. You’re talking that into existence 😂#Survivor https://t.co/HXlnjKuzX7

Lydia @lydialovestv Lindsay’s attitude is going to be, “I knew it. My paranoia was right. I knew I couldn’t trust you.” Home girl, it wasn’t going to be you!! #Survivor Lindsay’s attitude is going to be, “I knew it. My paranoia was right. I knew I couldn’t trust you.” Home girl, it wasn’t going to be you!! #Survivor

Jerry @survbbchallenge 4 WOMEN IN A ROW, LINDSAY WHY DID YOU HAVE TO GO CRAZY #Survivor 4 WOMEN IN A ROW, LINDSAY WHY DID YOU HAVE TO GO CRAZY #Survivor

Season 43 of Survivor has been dramatic and heated with each passing episode. With each passing elimination, the stakes get even higher and the castaways have to give their all to survive until the end and be crowned the winner.

Survivor airs on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the episodes on Paramount+ one day after the television premiere.

