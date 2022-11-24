Who was eliminated from The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 7? Winning team's attempt to take down a weak team fails

On November 23, 2022, The Challenge: Ride or Dies (season 38, episode 7) showed Nelson and Nurys winning the daily challenge tasks and having the power to nominate four teams for elimination. Subsequently, Devin decided to make another deal with the duo to save himself and throw Amber's team under the bus.

Devin claimed that Amber had asked Michele, last week's winner, about Nelson not being nominated for elimination. Michele tried to explain the truth that it was just a question, but things got heated between Devin and Michele. Nelson named Amber for the nomination, which she felt was a blindside. Amber expected Nelson to at least tell her beforehand that she was going to be up for nomination.

Under the influence of Devin, Nelson decided to send Amber for the elimination task against Darrell-Veronica. Others were angry at Nelson for sending Nany's team to elimination as they were very powerful. In the elimination task, both teams were supposed to climb net webs to obtain puzzle pieces and solve them.

Veronica's short height disadvantaged her, while Amber quickly climbed the nets, much to the amazement of other team members. Both teams took a long time to solve the task, but Amber's partner, Chauncey, figured out a pattern and finally cracked the puzzle.

Veronica Portillo and Darrell Taylor were eliminated from The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Other contestants felt that Nelson would regret his decision in the future.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 7 saw Devin extend his 'no elimination' deal

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Jay and Michele confessed that they might be in trouble for eliminating Laurel from the game as they knew everyone was upset with them. Devin still felt that Michele and Jay might win another game and decided to extend his 'no elimination' deal for one more week. His partner Tori was shocked by this and asked Devin to play with honor.

Amber knew that Devin was thinking of making more connections and might come at her if given a chance. On the other hand, Nelson revealed that he wanted to maneuver his way through established connections to win The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

Bananas told Darell that Devin might be playing games from both sides. In the task called Peaking Blinders, Nelson and Nurys were the first to finish the puzzle.

The episode description reads,

"The political game intensifies as a web of deception causes problems for one crafty player. Brainpower and endurance is put to the test at the Peaking Blinders challenge. A blindside leads to a shocking elimination round."

Nurys knew that Nelson deserved a win as he had not won any task in the previous season. Amber was angry at Chauncey for not remembering the sequence of the puzzle pieces and called him color-blind.

Nurys informed Nelson that everyone thought Devin was playing games, but Nelson decided to trust Devin. Nelson later fought Michele over the same, and other members of the show felt that Devin would be eliminated next because of his actions.

Next episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies will air on MTV on Wednesday, November 30, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes