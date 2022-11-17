Who was eliminated from The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 6? Recap and more details explored

The Challenge: Ride or Dies aired episode 6 of season 38 on Wednesday, November 16. This week, Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox were eliminated after being nominated for eviction by Jay and Michele for the second consecutive week. Jay-Michele won the daily challenge task and chose four teams to compete in the elimination.

While Bananas-Nany and Kaycee-Kenny were saved by the draw, Aneesa-Jordan and Jakk-Laurel were asked to carry out a challenging task.

Laurel could not stop herself from crying after the announcement. In the final task, the teams were supposed to play a twisted game of dodgeball. Jordan- Aneesa were able to perform the task easily by picking up four cinder blocks in one go. Aneesa also perfectly dodged Laurel’s shots.

Jakk was only able to block some of Jordan’s shots. After the game, Laurel and Jakk were sent home. Jordan was seen hugging a crying Laurel and promising that he would "take care" of Jay-Michele for putting Laurel up for elimination.

What happened on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 6?

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Michele was seen getting anxious as she was worried that Laurel, whom she had blindsided the previous week, would come at her during the challenge. Aneesa complimented Jordan for performing the previous task without complaining, despite struggling to finish the challenge with one hand.

Laurel was seen getting emotional over Horacio's confession about talking to a girl back home. She said that she had developed feelings for him.

Bananas told his Ride or Die Nany that he would always be there for her, as Nany was emotional after her mother's death. While exercising, Jakk made a remark about Jay, since the latter had blindsided him in the previous task. Jay, however, was still hoping that he and Jakk would become friends again.

This week's task divided the cast into 2 sections. The contestants first had to dig a hole for a bag. One player was asked to pull a crank down a zipline while the other member was supposed to dig for a second bag.

Once the second bag was found, the digging player had to zipline the rope, till the position of the crank and then swim the remaining potion. The Challenge: Ride or Dies contestants were then asked to solve a word puzzle together.

Michele-Jay and Horacio-Olivia came first in their respective sections, but Jay-Michele' did the task quicker, giving them a chance to choose the four teams in elimination.

Aneesa-Jordan, Bananas-Nany, Kaycee-Kenny and Jakk-Laurel were chosen for eliminations. Jakk was shocked to see his name in the elimination and regretted calling Jay his "bro." Lauren tried to fake being nice towards Michele in the deliberations but Michele did not change her decision.

After Lauren-Michele's elimination, only 10 teams remain in the The Challenge: Ride or Dies task.

MTV airs The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

