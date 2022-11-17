Create

"Wanted better for you"- The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans react as Horacio confesses to having a girl back home

Laurel is blindsided by Horacio
Laurel is blindsided by Horacio's confession (Images via MTV and horaciogutierrezjr/ Instagram)

MTV aired The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 6 on Wednesday, November 16, at 8 pm ET. This week, Laurel confessed to Mariah that Horacio Gutiérrez, the contestant she had been talking to the most, had confessed that he was talking to another girl back home and wanted her to be his girlfriend.

Laurel told Mariah that Horacio had revealed this truth to her the previous night and that she was hurt because of the same. She said that she had developed feelings for Horacio when he was not even single at the time.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans were divided after seeing Laurel's emotional reaction as some fans felt that she and Horacio barely knew each other, while others came out in support of Laurel after her "heartbreak."

Horacio … i wanted better for you 🥲 #TheChallenge38
Wait wait Horacio got a girl back home #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/hGvuov7Y2C

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans don't feel Horacio and Laurel's connection was strong

When Horacio told his "Ride or Die" Olivia that he did not want to hurt Laurel because he had developed a connection with her, Olivia asked him to give Laurel some time, space and respect.

Meanwhile, Laurel was seen hugging Faysal on the show. The two spent a good time together. Horacio knew that Faysal had a habit of flirting with women and did not want to see Laurel getting hurt again.

Some The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans felt that Laurel and Horacio did not share any connection, while others slammed Horacio for keeping such a big truth from Laurel. Several people also appreciated Horacio for being loyal to someone back at home, although he was far away from her.

Laurel crying over horacio and she never even did anything with him Wtf weirdo #TheChallenge38
King daddy Horacio despite all the amazing this he is is also LOYAL AF to some girl who ain’t even his girlfriend… this man is the epitome of perfection #TheChallengeRideorDies #TheChallenge #TheChallenge38
Why is Horacio even flirting with Laurel if he’s got a girl at home?? #TheChallenge38
It’s time for fessy to be jealous of Horacio. #TheChallenge38
Hadn’t Horacio and Laurel just hugged? #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/7dg3c8d8qi
Laurel don’t do that to Horacio 😒 he ain’t married or in a relationship. You doing too much sis 🙄 #TheChallengeRideorDies #thechallenge #thechallenge38 #challenge38
this laurel and horacio thing is kinda awkward omg him having a girl back home caught me off guard #thechallenge38
Horacio being affected by Laurel's response to his confession is a reflexion of his culture. Loyalty. Laurel doesn't know what that is || #TheChallenge38 #TheChallenge #MTV
Laurel: Ugh Horacio lied to me! I’m done with him! I can do better!Also Laurel: I’m gonna flirt with Fessy!#TheChallenge38

Recap of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 5

The description of last week's episode read:

"A budding friendship is torn apart by betrayal. One player fears that she has made an enemy out of badass Laurel. Veronica reminds everyone why she is a dangerous force in the game."

In the previous episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Moriah was heard talking about how she found Johnny’s personality "cute" but also revealed that her mother had warned her against him. Darrell and Veronica were worried about being unsafe since they arrived on the show late.

The teams were seen performing a daily challenge, where they had to paddle a boat through the water to get 4 pieces of a crown. Michele and Jay won the challenge while Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira came second. Amber and Chauncey's team was disqualified as their boat sunk mid-challenge.

Michele and Joy decided that Aneesa-Jordan, Colleen-Kim, Darell-Vernica and Jakk-Laurel would move into the elimination round. Veronica was surprised that Michelle and Joy did not choose Banana’s team as they had previously nominated them for elimination. Laurel was upset with Michele’s choice. Jakk was also angry at Jay and stated that he would not get over it quickly.

Darell-Vernica and Aneesa-Jordan were saved by the draw. In the elimination task, the rookies (Collen-Kim) had trouble communicating with each other and could not finish their puzzle in time.

After Colleen-Kim went home, Michele was seen worrying about Laurel coming at her in the next challenge.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

