Which pair was eliminated on The Challenge: Ride or Dies (Season 38) premiere? Veterans vs Rookies, the return of Johnny Bananas and more explored

The Challenge: Ride or Dies aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on MTV. The episode featured the contestant pairs getting into the groove of the competition and putting their best foot forward to gain much-needed power at the start of the game to secure safety for the premiere week. While the pairs powered through the challenge, twists during elimination sent one pair home.

Sam and Kailah Bird were the first pair to be eliminated from The Challenge: Ride or Dies. They took part in the elimination round against Tori Deal and Devin Walker, however the latter pair put up an incredible show of strength, keeping them safe in the season premiere.

What transpired on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season premiere?

At the start of the season premiere, viewers were introduced to the first set of contestant pairs. Some pairs were veterans who had previously participated in the competition and even won, making them memorable contestants in the Challenge franchise. Others were newbies, who brought more fire to the competition.

A love triangle was formed between Ravyn, Johnny M and Nurys. Although Ravyn liked Johnny, he built a romantic connection with Nurys. The other contestants talked game ahead of the challenge and decided to put their best foot forward.

In the first challenge, called "Bolas for Blood," the contestant pairs had to answer three questions together about their partnership, find the bolas with the correct numbers painted on them in a giant mud pit, and attach all the bolas to their station. Once that was done, they had to take all the bolas and reach the final station to win.

Interestingly, The Challenge: Ride or Dies newcomers Ravyn and Johnny won the challenge. Not only were they safe for the week, they had to choose four pairs for deliberations out of which one would take part in the elimination. Host Jeff Probst chose to keep the process of selecting another team a secret.

The Challenge @TheChallenge of the competition when Let's see if these ride or dies can stand the heatof the competition when #TheChallenge38 premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on @MTV Let's see if these ride or dies can stand the heat 🔥 of the competition when #TheChallenge38 premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on @MTV! 😈 https://t.co/Z5Wo4BZTLJ

After much discussion, the winning pair chose Sam and Kailah Bird, Kim Tranka and Colleen, Jakk Maddox and Laurel Stucky, and Tory Deal and Devin Walker. In an unexpected game move, Jakk took the opportunity to reveal Colleen's identity, hoping that it would keep him and Laurel safe.

Meanwhile, new alliances were being formed in The Challenge: Ride or Dies compound. The rookies decided to go against the veterans as they felt it was always the other way around. Ultimately, Ravyn and Johnny picked Kailah and Sam to go into elimination.

Ahead of the elimination challenge, Jeff Probst introduced them to Draw. The three remaining nominated teams had to pick a dagger that would seal their fate. While Jakk and Laurel, and Tori and Devin picked one with nothing written, Kim and Colleen picked the dagger marked as "safe," securing themselves safety and the power to choose a pair amongst the remaining two to go against Kailah and Sam.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies newbies revealed that they wished to align with the rookies (Jakk is a newcomer) and nominated Tori and Devin.

However, Tori and Devin's veteran experience secured an easy win, leading Kailah and Sam to be eliminated.

Kaycee and Kenny Clark couldn't make it to The Challenge: Ride or Dies, as the former contracted COVID before the series kicked off. They were replaced by two new pairs - newcomers Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez, and Challenge veterans Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez.

Viewers will have to tune in next week to The Challenge: Ride or Dies on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:30 pm on MTV to see what else is in store for them.

Poll : 0 votes