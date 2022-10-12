Who are Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle? The Challenge contestants’ personal and professional life explored

MTV's The Challenge is all set to premiere on Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, with a whole new entertaining season that will leave viewers hooked to their screens. This season, there are a total of 34 contestants who will battle it out, vying for the ultimate $1 million cash prize. But instead of competing individually like in previous installments of the show, this season will see them compete in pairs.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"The Challenge: Ride or Dies will premiere on Wednesday, October 12. Hosted by TJ Lavin, the show's cast -- featuring returning fan favorites and bright-eyed rookies -- will navigate the weekly mental and physical gameplay together for their share of $1 million. These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty, and trust will be challenged every step of the way."

Among the 17 teams set to compete against each other are Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle. Ravyn joined Johnny as his ride-or-die after he invited her to participate with him on the famed reality TV competition series, The Challenge.

Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle are friends who will be competing as a team in The Challenge

The forthcoming season of the reality show will feature a bunch of contestants who have appeared on various TV competition series as well. One pair who is all set to compete and make their way to the finale is Johnny and Ravyn.

Johnny is a die-hard fan of The Challenge and has previously appeared on Love Island and was the runner-up of the show. Sadly, his relationship didn't work out. However, he settled for something better: a friendship with Ravyn, who he invited to be his ride-or-die in the competition. He is confident that the duo can rise to the top together.

In Middlebrooks' official bio for the show it mentions that things get crucial for the duo as they try to get on the same page and Johnny's "flirtatious nature" starts to show.

Meanwhile, Ravyn took up this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in the show when Johnny approached her to be his partner. Apart from standing the chance of winning $1 million and buying her family a home, Ravyn is also looking forward to spending some quality time with Middlebrooks.

Johnny and Ravyn are among the few rookie pairs taking part this season amongst other "blood-thirsty challengers," according to Ravyn's official bio for the series. Ravyn previously appeared in Seal of Desire, a feature film that was released on Amazon Prime Video.

With over 250k followers on Instagram, she posts pictures from her travels and events that she attends across the globe. Meanwhile, Johnny, who is also an athlete, has over 490k followers on his social media account.

The Challenge will premiere on MTV on October 12, 2022. Readers can check local listings for more information on the same.

