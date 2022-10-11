Who are Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira? Reality TV stars join hands to participate in The Challenge: Ride or Dies Season 38

The Challenge is back for another daunting season, with a total of 34 contestants eager to claim their share of $1 million. This time, however, the 34 contestants will compete in pairs rather than individually.

The 17 teams set to appear on the show all share close bonds with friends, partners, and exes. Everyone has someone on their side, and everyone is ready to go. Jordon Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira are one such pair.

Both have previously appeared on The Challenge and have certainly made an impression. This will be Aneesa's fourth season in a row, while Jordan has won the show three times. It will be interesting to see how the two measure up and whether they are stronger together than apart.

MTV’s press release for the show reads:

"The Challenge: Ride or Dies will premiere on Wednesday, October 12. Hosted by TJ Lavin, the show's cast -- featuring returning fan favorites and bright-eyed rookies -- will navigate the weekly mental and physical gameplay together for their share of $1 million. These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty, and trust will be challenged every step of the way."

The Challenge Ride or Dies will air on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

All-Stars Jordon Wisely and Aneesa Ferreira are set to return to The Challenge

The upcoming season of The Challenge will see many familiar faces. It will include people who have appeared on various popular reality TV shows and franchise alums as they set out to compete in intense tasks to win the prize.

Jordan Wiseley is one of the strongest male contestants’ in The Challenge history and has won the title three times. The 32-year-old spoke about the upcoming season on the Reality Rundown podcast, saying that season 38 felt like a return to the show's roots. He further added:

"Casting wise, we went back to our roots. You have to cast outside of the pool to expand the show. I understand what we’re doing. We’re the best competition show globally, we have to bring in those new people."

The challenges on the show may not be the hardest part for Jordan as his former fiance, Tori Deal, will also be a part of the show.

The two met on the set of the show and broke up in 2020. They haven't spoken since their split and will see each other for the first time on the set of the upcoming season of the show.

Deal will compete alongside her best friend, while Jordan will compete alongside another show alum, Aneesa Ferreira.

Aneesa has competed in three previous seasons of the show and is back for another shot at the title. Aneesa was supposed to compete with her best friend, James Simon, who was reportedly disqualified at the start of the show. This could be the 41-year-old actress' final appearance on the show.

She took to Instagram in September to discuss her ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury, stating that she faced a difficult recovery with ups and downs. Aneesa had to miss two of the three seasons she appeared in due to medical issues.

Tune in at 8 pm ET on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on MTV to see which team starts off strong.

