Who are Kailah Bird and Sam Bird? Transnational couple all set to compete in The Challenge season 38

The Challenge season 38 is set to team up with strong bonds and test them against the intensity of the game. Partners, exes, and best friends will form teams and compete for a chance to win their share of $1 million. One team to take part in the show is married couple Sam Bird and Kailah Bird, who secretly married in March 2022 since they didn’t want a big wedding.

The show will put on similar pairs against each other in one of the most enduring reality TV competitions currently airing. Other duos set to compete include Jordan Wiseley, Aneesa Ferreira, Nam Vo, Emmy Russ, and Analyse Talavera along with best friend Tommy Bracco.

The press release for The Challenge reads:

"The Challenge: Ride or Dies will premiere on Wednesday, October 12. Hosted by TJ Lavin, the show's cast -- featuring returning fan favorites and bright-eyed rookies -- will navigate the weekly mental and physical gameplay together for their share of $1 million."

The Birds are the only married couple set to compete on The Challenge

Sam Bird and Kailah publicly acknowledged their relationship in January 2020 and got engaged in August. After 18 months, the two secretly tied the knot during a romantic trip to Gibraltar. The two were initially living in different countries, but after a couple of months, Sam moved to London to be with the love of his life.

In their introductory video for The Challenge, Sam spoke about how they met and said that Kailah slid into his DMs on Instagram and flew to see him.

He said:

"She saw a cool-looking British guy and then she was like I’m from America, I live in Florida and I was like I fancy a little vacation."

Kailah described Sam in one word and jokingly said that he was “obnoxious.” She further said:

"I love you but you are pretty obnoxious."

She further said that he is going to be a good partner in the game because he is really good at “running and biking.” Sam is a triathlete and isn’t afraid of a lot of things. Sam said they share a connection that will help them win the game. He further stated that his wife is a “softie” at home but extreme when it comes down to it.

Kailah is a vet when it comes to The Challenge but has not secured a win so far. In her MTV bio with Sam as her partner, Kailah believes that the two are the strongest in the game.

It further reads:

"Kailah's more focused than ever before, especially with Sam by her side. After all, "till death do us part" is just another way to say Ride or Die."

This is Sam’s first appearance on The Challenge, but the British DJ isn’t a stranger to competition, along with being a triathlete, he competed in Love Island U.K Season 4. While his time on the dating show was not fruitful, he soon found the woman of his dreams and is now set to compete alongside her for $1 million.

The show is set to air on October 12, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

