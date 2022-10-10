Who is Tommy Bracco from The Challenge? Big Brother alum skipped his college graduation to participate in season 38

The Challenge is back with another intense season and one of the competing contestants skipped his college graduation to participate in the show. The actor, reality TV star, and Broadway performer is known for his role as Spot Conlon in Newsies.

Tommy is set to compete with his best friend and Big Brother alum Analyse Talavera in the upcoming season.

The description of the show reads:

"Ride or Dies is the 38th season of The Challenge. The season features various reality alumni competing with their closest friends, relationships, and allies for a share of $1 million. The season was filmed in Argentina from May to July 2022."

The show has a launch special, The Challenge Ride or Dies: Ready to Air, set to premiere on October 12, followed by the rest of the show, which will release on the same day, at 8 pm ET.

The Challenge participant Tommy Bracco began his Broadway career in 2011

The Challenge is set to return for another season with some familiar faces. One of the people ready to compete in season 38 is Big Brother alum Tommy Bracco, who will participate with his best friend Analyse.

Tommy’s Big Brother bio describes him as an optimistic, driven, and “over-the-top” individual.

The 32-year-old was born in Staten Island, New York, and studied performing arts at Fiorella H. LaGuardia High School. He also took dancing and acting classes that helped his Broadway career, which started in 2011. Tommy played the role of Spot Conlon in Newsies, which ran on and off from 2011 to 2019.

Team Munchkins, as they like to be called, said in their introductory video that what they lack in height, they make up for by providing comedic relief. Analyse described her best friend as someone with “positive energy,” and further added that Tommy’s biggest strength in the game would be his social skills.

She further stated:

"He has the most amazing social game ever."

While describing his biggest weakness, she said that for both of them, the biggest weakness in the game would be their height.

Tommy and Analyse know each other better than anyone else and share a special bond. Tommy said that Talavera was like family to him. The two became friends on the set of Big Brother season 21 and have since leaned on each other for support.

According to MTV, Tommy isn’t afraid of the physicality of The Challenge as he’s learned a lot from his experiences on Big Brother.

17 other teams to participate in the show

The Challenge will see a total of 17 teams competing against each other. Each of the duos on the show consists of people who share a special bond. Some of these contestants have previously appeared on popular TV shows such as Big Brother, Love Island, Ultimate Beastmaster, Survivor, The Real World, and more.

Competing in the show for the prize money of $1 million are:

Amber and Chauncey

Aneesa and Jordan

Johnny Bananas and Nany

Colleen and Kim

Darrell and Veronica

Devin and Tori

Emmy and Nam Vo

Faysal and Moriah

Horacio and Olivia

Jakk and Laurel

Jay and Michele

Johnny and Ravyn

Kailah and Sam

Kaycee and Kenny

Nelson and Nurys

Tamara and Turbo

The Challenge will premiere on October 12 at 8 pm ET on MTV.

