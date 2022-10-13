"He's so messy": Fans react to Jakk exposing Colleen's identity on The Challenge: Ride or Dies premiere

The Challenge: Ride or Dies aired its premiere episode on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on MTV. The episode featured contestant pairs, veteran as well as newcomers to the Challenge family putting their best foot forward as each other's "ride or dies" to win the prize money and take home the title. They participated in unique challenges but there is only more to come.

On tonight's episode of the show, newcomers Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle won the daily challenge, giving them the power to choose a pair for elimination. Kim Tranka and Colleen Schneider, and Jack Maddox and Laurel Tucky were two of the four pairs selected for deliberation.

While most pairs talked about aligning with the winning pair, Jakk chose to reveal Colleen's identity. The latter was originally on the German reality show The Mole, however, she lied to being on Love Island.

Fans were all in on Jakk's power move. One tweeted:

Jakk exposes Colleen's identity on The Challenge: Ride or Dies

The Challenge @TheChallenge minutes into the season and rivalries are already forming?!



Get your popcorn ready 🍿 and set your reminders for the PREMIERE of ) Onlyminutes into the season and rivalries are already forming?!Get your popcorn ready 🍿 and set your reminders for the PREMIERE of #TheChallenge38 TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV . (Trust me, you don't wanna miss it Only 5️⃣ minutes into the season and rivalries are already forming?! 😳Get your popcorn ready 🍿 and set your reminders for the PREMIERE of #TheChallenge38 TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV. (Trust me, you don't wanna miss it 😉) https://t.co/5SUWZggvpD

In the premiere episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, the contestant pairs were introduced to each other. While veterans weren't new to the game, it was a chance for the newbies to showcase their skills in the competition. Newcomers Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle did exactly that. The duo won the first daily challenge in the competition, giving them some major power.

The winning pair had to nominate four pairs for deliberation, out of which one of them would be picked to go into elimination. Pairs included Sam and Kailah Bird, Kim Tranka and Colleen, Jakk Maddox and Laurel Stucky, and Tory Deal and Devin Walker.

While most pairs talked games and the possibility of an alliance with Ravyn and Johnny, it was Jakk Maddox, who decided to play the game a little differently. He went ahead and exposed Colleen's identity.

Colleen had previously revealed on The Challenge: Ride or Dies that she had lied about being on Love Island while she was originally on The Mole. In her previous reality stint, she played the role of being a mole and succeeded. She thought that it would be in her best interest to lie.

However, Jakk studied the contestant pairs ahead of his appearance in the competition. He knew that Colleen was lying about her identity and took that information to the deliberation room and revealed the news to Ravyn and Johhny.

While in the deliberation room, Jakk said:

"So Colleen and Kim everything they've told you is not true. I don't know id you want to align yourself with somebody who has completely fabricated their story since the moment they dropped foot in this house. It's public information, she said she was on Love Island and she has a lot of answers about it...but she was never on Love Island."

He further revealed Colleen's identity of being on The Mole.

Fans react to Jakk's game move on The Challenge: Ride and Dies

Fans of the show had a variety of reaction to Jakk revealing Colleen's identity. Check out what they have to say.

AJ @HALERAlSERS jakk knows his shit and johnny asking him whats the tea sent me #thechallenge #thechallenge 38 jakk knows his shit and johnny asking him whats the tea sent me #thechallenge #thechallenge38

Taylor Hale enthusiast @bbluvr_ 🏻 🏻 🏻 #TheChallenge38 Jakk did not come to play with you hoes Jakk did not come to play with you hoes 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TheChallenge38

t @demiephoria #TheChallenge38 OH MY GOD NOT JAKK SNITCHING ON COLLEEN OH MY GOD NOT JAKK SNITCHING ON COLLEEN 😳😳 #TheChallenge38

Jay @jaychallenge1 #TheChallenge38 LMAOOOO Jakk!!! He calling collen out LMAOOOO Jakk!!! He calling collen out 😱 #TheChallenge38

GASLIGHTER @TAKEMEBACK2LA Jakk throwing Colleen under the bus! Oh he came to PLAY #TheChallenge38 Jakk throwing Colleen under the bus! Oh he came to PLAY #TheChallenge38

Isaiah @Eyessayahh spill the tea

#TheChallenge38 Hahaha yess Jakkspill the tea Hahaha yess Jakk😂😂 spill the tea#TheChallenge38

The cast for the series featured exes, best friends, siblings, spouses and many more relationships, making the format interesting.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies started off with an interesting episode. With the contestants strategizing, upcoming twists are set to change the course of the game. Who will survive until the end? Only time will tell.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

