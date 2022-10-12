Who are Kim Tränka and Colleen Schneider from The Challenge? Fans compare the contestants to Game of Thrones’ Targaryens

Kim Tränka and Colleen Schneider will be seen as partners on The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Both the contestants have previously had a bit of reality TV experience. The former was on the German dating show Prince Charming, and Colleen blew the audience with her gameplay on Germany's The Mole.

After seeing Kim and Colleen on social media as part of The Challenge family, fans couldn't stop comparing the two to Game of Thrones' Targaryens.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies will feature partners who are each other's literal "ride or die," for the first time in Challenge History. Contestants are allowed to pick their own partners for the competition, who don't necessarily have to be blood-related. It can be exes, best friends or anyone they can put their trust in.

According to the press release, the cast will feature:

“Best friends, exes and couples as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars.”

Fans compare The Challenge contestants to GOT's Targaryens

In a trailer released by the show on their social media handles, fans were shocked to see Kim and Colleen's striking resemblance to GOT's Targaryens. They expressed the same in the comment section.

Fans compare the contestants to Targaryen (Image via thechallenge/Instagram)

The comparison continues (Image via thechallenge/Instagram)

Fans are surprised with the striking resemblance (Image via thechallenge/Instagram)

More about The Challenge stars Kim Tränka and Colleen Schneider

Kim Tränka previously appeared on the third season of the German reality dating show Prince Charming in 2021. The series resembles the Bachelor Nation shows in the U.S., but features gay men and a black tie ceremony instead of a Rose ceremony. He found love with Maurice Shmitz and left the show as a couple. They were together on the reunion episode in October 2021.

However, he and Maurice soon split, with reasons not being publicly known as of yet. On June 18, the latter posted an Instagram story with a black and white photo of the duo, thanking Kim for a good time. As per Celebrity Gossip news, Maurice stated that “Kim unexpectedly returned from his project earlier than originally planned and ended our relationship today.”

On The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Kim is partnered with Colleen. His bio reads:

“Kim brings to his first Challenge that namesake charm and an impressive trophy case of European and world dancing titles. Kim knows that as a dancer coming from a dating show, he may be dismissed by the more traditional athletes in the house, but he's ready to prove he's just as strong as them. He expects he will win with Colleen by his side.”

Colleen Schneider was previously seen on the German reality adventure show The Mole in 2020. She was the mole who was ultimately discovered by finalist Martin, which won him almost 7K euros. The 27-year-old studied psychology, which would probably help her on The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

Her bio reads:

“Colleen found great success on Germany's "The Mole," where, as the titular mole, she manipulated the entire game on a team of her own...Colleen has high confidence in her ability to charm away any suspicions surrounding her, especially attached to lovable Kim. Skating by isn't something to bank on though, and Colleen has the raw power to back up any potential slip-up that might land her in the Elimination Zone.”

In the trailer, the pair maintained that they have no secrets from each other and can trust their partners 100%. The duo met on the dance floor where Kim protected Colleen from falling, and thus began their friendship.

Colleen revealed that Kim's strengths were that he is sociable and can easily connect with people. While Kim stated that Colleen was great at reading people and understood people's mindset, which he also felt was her weakness.

Tune in to MTV's The Challenge: Ride or Dies on October 12 to witness the duo play their game.

Poll : 0 votes