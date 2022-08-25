Who was eliminated on The Challenge: USA Season 1 Episode 8? New alliance, individual games, famous Hall Brawl challenge and more

The Challenge: USA aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on CBS. The one-hour time frame introduced a big twist that sent the remaining contestants and viewers into a spiral. The cast members had to play an individual game, and the algorithm was gone for good. However, with the new twist in play, it will be interesting to see how the contestants fare this season.

This week's episode of The Challenge: USA was an all-men elimination. This meant that the women were safe this week. While Enzo lost the challenge and participated in the finals, Leo was nominated to go against him in the famous Hall Brawl game. Although both the contestants put their best foot forward, Enzo emerged stronger, leading Leo to be the next contestant to be evicted.

The Challenge: USA Season 1 Episode 8 saw some unprecedented twists

While the contestants were ready to be assigned to their new partners this week on The Challenge: USA, host T.J. Lavin revealed that the show was getting rid of the algorithm and was now going to be an individual game moving forward. While some contestants applauded the opportunity so that they could take out significant threats, others were worried about the alliances already created in the game.

For the first challenge, "Having a Blast," the contestants had to jump onto soapy runways pulled by a tugboat, reach the other end and unlock the keys, and return and position the keys in their respective spaces. The fastest to complete the task would win the challenge. However, The Challenge: USA cast was in for another surprise from the host.

T.J. Lavin revealed that it was going to be an all-men elimination. Although there will be male and female winners of the challenge, the bottom two going into the final elimination round will be both men, out of which one will leave the competition this week.

Enzo was the slowest to finish the challenge as he also got hurt and needed stitches, which made him enter straight into the elimination round. At the same time, Angela and Ben won the challenge and had to nominate a fellow male contestant to go against Enzo in the final elimination round of The Challenge: USA.

While the winning duo sat down to talk to Enzo about who he wanted to play the final round with, the latter revealed that anyone with enough money would do as he could earn their share of money and qualify for the final.

Angela, meanwhile, pitched a plan and offered her winning partner Ben protection as long as the Survivor guys didn't go after Angela or Alyssa. Although Ben realized that Desi and Sarah were left out of the safety net, he confessed that he would play his own game and agreed to the new alliance of the Big Brother girls and Survivor men.

Later on in The Challenge: USA episode, Sarah wanted to earn some money and contemplated shifting the game, eventually suggesting to put herself into elimination. However, her wish wasn't granted as winners Angela and Ben nominated Leo to go against Enzo in one of the most popular competitions in the franchise - the Hall Brawl game.

This game is a Challenge classic, and Enzo stayed strong throughout the game and won, while Leo was eliminated.

The Challenge: USA is becoming even more enjoyable with the onset of the new twist. It is now an individual game, meaning that the contestants have to fend for themselves and strategize to form stronger alliances that would keep them safe each week. However, tables quickly turn in the competition, and anything can happen. Viewers will have to stay tuned in.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Challenge: USA next week on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on CBS.

