"We needed this"- The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans cheer as Moriah's team dodges elimination for the first time

MTV aired The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 12 this Wednesday, December 28, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode's daily challenge, the team members were supposed to hang on to a chopper's rope and land in different designated spaces in the water to earn points. The contestant that would land in the smallest square would get the highest score. Also, all team members had to swim back to the dock after landing in the water.

Moriah's team has been in the elimination zone twice since the new "no ride-or-ride challenge" was announced and has lost Nurys and Kenny in the process. So this week's challenge was important for the team members to save their remaining six members, while the other team played with eight players.

Like Faysal's team, the contestants (two in each square) grabbed all the 440 points possible by landing in the correct spaces. Jordan swam back to the other girls who were behind him and helped them reach the dock faster. Moriah's team (team underdog) was announced the winner by host TJ as they took two seconds less than Faysal's team to swim to the dock.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans were amazed by Moriah's team's performance and congratulated them on their first win.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans praise Jordan for helping other team members

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans praised Moriah's team's performance and were happy that Jordan decided to help others before reaching the dock himself. Faysal's team members were sure of their win before the challenge as they had the strongest contestants and were left shocked by Moriah's team's win.

Jayda @JaydaKyra8 YESSSSS !! Now anyone BUT bananas can go .. preferably a person who’s name rhymes with messy #TheChallenge38 YESSSSS !! Now anyone BUT bananas can go .. preferably a person who’s name rhymes with messy #TheChallenge38

What happened on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 12?

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"One team realizes that they must come together to win. After losing his Ride or Die in the last elimination, one player feels vulnerable to danger while another player must count on their Ride or Die to keep him out of the Zone."

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Devin grew more concerned about his team's performance after two of his team members were eliminated in the zone. He conducted a team meeting and told others to focus on the winning track and make the opposing team uncomfortable.

Amber was happy to win against Nurys in the last challenge and revealed that she wanted to start a family with Chauncey after winning a game. Chauncey called Amber his built-in support system despite the two being on different teams.

Jordan said that he was concentrated on winning but was upset with his "cuddle buddy" Nurys being sent home. Nelson also missed his ex-ride-or-die as she was the only one who had his back.

Nany said that even though she was not playing with Bananas, his name was enough to help her in the game. Nelson spoke to his friend Cory on a video call and informed him that he was getting close to Faysal. Jordan also told viewers about his volunteer work in Ukraine and explained how he helped people leave the country.

Tori tried to use her relationship with Jordan to save Faysal from elimination. This upset Jordan and he decided to vote for Faysal in direct elimination, pitting the latter against Nelson.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes