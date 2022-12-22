"Never gotten the respect"- The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans can't figure out why other contestants don't like Amber Borzotra

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 11 aired on MTV this Wednesday, December 21, at 8 pm ET. This week, one woman was supposed to be eliminated, and after Moriah's team lost the daily challenge, Amber, Nurys, Nany, and Moriah were in danger of being evicted. Despite Amber's constant efforts to connect with Nany, the latter double crossed her by making a deal with Moriah.

Nany told Moriah that she would save her if she received the safe dagger, and asked her to do the same. Nany made the same deal with Amber. Moriah, who is the group leader, received the safe dagger and instead of saving Amber, who has won many challenges, decided to save Nany instead.

Amber has previously won Double Agents and can easily help Moriah win many upcoming challenges. She was happy that she had reached the current status in the game and gave her best in the challenge. She ferociously tried to grab a ball from her competitor Nurys, and was able to win.

The other contestants were amazed to see Amber get out of very tough situations in the challenge. They could not believe that she had won once again. The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans were also amazed by Amber's performance and felt that she was often isolated from the teams.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans feel other cast members are isolating Amber

Amber Borzotra has previously won five elimination challenges, and still somehow always lands on someone else's target list.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans are worried for Amber as she is now not even able to get the help of her ride-or-die Chauncey because of the new "no partner" rule.

Other contestants have said that they don't trust Amber, but thus far, the claims seem to have no solid basis, much to confusion of fans.

Check out some of their reactions on social media:

User632 @User63284950692 Can someone explain what everyone’s issue is with Amber? Cause she seems consistently nice, strong, and genuine. #TheChallenge38 Can someone explain what everyone’s issue is with Amber? Cause she seems consistently nice, strong, and genuine. #TheChallenge38

✨reality tv whore✨ @newhorizonsk the treatment of Amber on #TheChallenge reminds me of the treatment of Taylor on #bb24 , except we don't have live feeds for #TheChallenge RideorDies to see what's actually happening & why they continue to isolate her without being able to give a reason when asked #TheChallenge 38 the treatment of Amber on #TheChallenge reminds me of the treatment of Taylor on #bb24, except we don't have live feeds for #TheChallengeRideorDies to see what's actually happening & why they continue to isolate her without being able to give a reason when asked #TheChallenge38

☀️ @untilimetyouu @amberborzotra #TheChallenge38 Amber is really 5-1 in eliminations and she only lost last season because of her partner Jeremiah. Elimination queen Amber is really 5-1 in eliminations and she only lost last season because of her partner Jeremiah. Elimination queen 💗 @amberborzotra #TheChallenge38

ISAIAH @likeisaiah_ this a amber b. stan account after tonight #TheChallenge38 this a amber b. stan account after tonight #TheChallenge38

ky @kyteishaaa Amber is a beast and I want people to finally start putting respect on her name like any other champ #TheChallenge38 Amber is a beast and I want people to finally start putting respect on her name like any other champ #TheChallenge38

What else happened on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 11?

MTV's description of the episode read:

"Nelson finds himself frustrated, powerless, and paranoid that he has no voice on his team. Nurys worries that her relationship with Jordan will alienate Tori and place a target on her back. TJ's challenge sends the players spinning out."

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Tori was hurt to see Nurys and Jordan sitting together, as she remembered her days of dating him. Nurys spoke to Tori about the situation and said that she did not want to hurt anyone. Tori revealed that she would not have snuggled with anyone's ex in front of them, but was happy that Jordan had moved on.

In the daily challenge, contestants from both teams were tied to different spinning wheels and were asked to answer trivia-based questions to earn points. Faysal's team won the challenge by 1 score. Nelson was worried that his team members did not tell him anything and even complained about them to Devin.

He fought with his teammates in the deliberation room to prevent Nurys from going into elimination. However, he was not heard, and Nurys was eliminated. Some of the contestants felt that Nurys was sent home because she was dating Jordan and Tori did not want that to happen.

Fresh episodes of The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes