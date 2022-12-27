The show-stopping Hot & Cold performance by KAI, Jeno, Karina, and Seulgi has fans in awe

The much-awaited collaborative 2022 SMTOWN Winter Album is finally here, with Hot & Cold by KAI, Jeno, Karina, and Seulgi, kickstarting the end-of-year schedule with a show-stopping performance of their collaborative song.

On December 26, 2022, SM released a stage performance of the new song, which sits among the many collaborative songs between the SM artists, and fans couldn't stop talking about the impressive performance.

The unmatched vocals, exciting choreography, and adorable interaction have been the talk of the town as fans took to Twitter to express their opinions and excitement about the performance. Uniting fans of EXO, NCT, aespa, and Red Velvet, the Hot & Cold performance along with the SMCU Palace album has been a treat for the K-pop fandom.

"Best collab of the year": Fans can't stop gushing about the Hot & Cold stage video

EXO's KAI kicks off the Hot & Cold performance as a unique camera work captures his mesmerizing dance moves. This is followed by NCT's Jeno showing off his rapping skills.

The two then break into a unit dance together, after which they join Karina and Seulgi for the chorus. In particular, viewers loved the unit dance between Jeno and Karina as well as KAI and Seulgi, which was both adorable and jaw-dropping at the same time.

Here's what Twitterati has to say about the Hot & Cold video:

ً‌ @00x94s not to be biased but hot & cold unit is definitely best collab of the year not to be biased but hot & cold unit is definitely best collab of the year https://t.co/pfe8gOmy82

ㄹㄹ @eternallykarina Karina’s rapp in Hot and Cold Karina’s rapp in Hot and Cold😭 https://t.co/4cSk2XAxYP

kaceen., @clingyqueen do you think im gonna shut up about jeno and karina’s part in hot & cold? NOT THIS TIME BABY twitter.com/i/web/status/1… do you think im gonna shut up about jeno and karina’s part in hot & cold? NOT THIS TIME BABY twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/EFWmd0JSpQ

SEULKAI HOT & COLD @seulkdlin NOW THAT IS THE REAL COLLAB OF K-POP NOW THAT IS THE REAL COLLAB OF K-POP https://t.co/U7o4Qr3QSC

🐻📁 @FILESJONGIN me after watching the “hot and cold” me after watching the “hot and cold” https://t.co/cwEcNcaQ1d

karina’s wife @ujiminphoria Karina’s voice in Hot & Cold is everything!! I’m in love with her vocals tone Karina’s voice in Hot & Cold is everything!! I’m in love with her vocals tone😩 https://t.co/djjlScq9Tn

klau ⚖️ @kokokbop The cameraworks are so beautiful!!!



KAI BRINGS THE HEAT

#SMAcesForHotandCold

#KAI_HOTandCOLD



KAI OPENING THE SONG 🤍The cameraworks are so beautiful!!!KAI BRINGS THE HEAT KAI OPENING THE SONG <HOT & COLD> 🤍🔥 The cameraworks are so beautiful!!!KAI BRINGS THE HEAT #SMAcesForHotandCold#KAI_HOTandCOLD https://t.co/sV7emtSkXr

2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE and its collaborations excited fans

On December 26, 2022, SMTOWN released its Winter Album, which features SM artists coming together, akin to the agency's 2021 album, SMCU EXPRESS.

The album consists of ten songs and the opening song, Welcome to SMCU, is put together by the SM Classics TOWN Orchestra. This is then followed by nine songs sung in collaboration with many SM artists including EXO, NCT, aespa, Red Velvet, Super Junior, SHINee, Girls Generation, BoA, TVXQ!, and KANGTA.

Following the release of the album, fans have been going through a rollercoaster of emotions as they shuffle through the album's diverse songs.

On the other hand, they are also eagerly awaiting the promotions, stage performances, and other content that'll pop up on their feed. Livening the Christmas cheer, the nine units from the album released TikTok videos with the different groups' Christmas song releases to kickstart their promotions.

With 2023 SMTOWN right around the corner, fans can't wait for January 1, 2023, when SM is set to hold their free online concert as all SM artists come together to perform their collaborative songs.

With the high expectations that last year's SMTOWN album, SMCU EXPRESS, raised for the fans, the new release did not disappoint. As the SM artists progress further with their schedule, fans can't wait to dwell on what's in store for them.

