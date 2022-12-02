SM artists’ winter album SMCU PALACE and free 2023 concert live streaming details out

On December 26, 2022, SM Entertainment artists will be coming together once again to release this year's winter album SMTOWN 2022: SMCU PALACE.

From legendary first generation idols to their latest singers, aespa, the album will have collaborations between Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, and NCT's subunits NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV.

SMCU PALACE is part of the agency’s SMTOWN 2022: SMCU EXPRESS. The album’s concept - the palace, exists in KWANGYA, the fictional SM Culture Universe metaverse. The performances lined up are expected to showcase more details on what KWANGYA and SMCU are.

All you need to know about SM Entertainment's SMTOWN LIVE with latest agency-wide album SMCU PALACE

The upcoming winter album promises an exciting opportunity for fans

With guaranteed never-seen-before collaborations, SM Entertainment will be returning soon with a plethora of refreshing pairs and songs for fans. Titled 2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE, the winter album is the second agency-wide album which will see idols collaborate from the very first generation to the latest generation.

The winter album is scheduled to be released just a day after Christmas, on December 26, 2022. The pre-orders for SMCU PALACE will begin on November 29 and stay open till December 4. SM Entertainment is known for taking things up a notch for multiple things, and this time too, they are planning quite a treat for fans.

People who pre-order the winter album between the aforementioned dates will get a chance to participate in the pre-recording of their upcoming agency concert on January 1, 2023, titled 2023 SMTOWN LIVE: SMCU PALACE @KWANGYA.

SMTOWN LIVE: What we know about the agency-wide concert

🍒D-65 @maskoffEXO

Dec 9 1:30-4:30pm SuperJunior

Dec 12 10:30am-1pm NCTDream

Dec 12 6:30-9:30pm TVXQ

Dec 13 10am-2:30pm NCT127

Dec 13 6-8:30pm BoA

Dec 14 11am-2:30pm Aespa

Dec 14 6:30-10:30pm RedVelvet

Dec 15 11am-2pm SHINee

Dec 15 3-10pm EXO

All SM artists will once again be seen under the same roof but in new collaborative pairs and exciting songs. The 2023 SMTOWN LIVE: SMCU PALACE @KWANGYA will be free to view on YouTube channel SMTOWN and the Beyond LIVE platform. Fans in Japan can tune in for the concert through KNTV, and LG U+ Idolplus, among other platforms.

This year’s SMTOWN LIVE is expected to be on a grander scale compared to last year's.

The previous concert, held on January 1, 2022, became the most-viewed online concert in South Korea after recording approximately 51.7 million streams in 179 regions across the globe. Prior to the concert, the agency released SMCU EXPRESS, the first agency-wide album in 10 years.

🦋 @aeriyey FREE SM ONLINE CONCERTS for every 1st of January



SMTOWN LIVE 2021 "Culture Humanity"

SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS

SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU PALACE FREE SM ONLINE CONCERTS for every 1st of January SMTOWN LIVE 2021 "Culture Humanity"SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESSSMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU PALACE https://t.co/9RByMzSnOH

The previous year's collaborations introduced GOT The Beat, a supergroup of SM’s female idols, and ZOO, a song featuring NCT and aespa members.

GOT The Beat includes veteran soloist BoA, SNSD’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, and Wendy and aespa’s Winter and Karina.

ZOO was performed by NCT’s Taeyong, Jeno, Hendery, YangYang, and aespa’s Giselle.

Meanwhile, Super Junior and SuperM may have a stage of their own at the 2023 SMTOWN LIVE since both the groups have confirmed their comebacks.

Since K-pop collaborations and interactions are hard to come by, despite being in the same agency, agency-wide concerts are the perfect gift for fans. SMTOWN LIVE proved it last year. It now remains to be seen which new pairs will unleash their vocal and dance talents on stage.

