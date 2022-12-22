Who was eliminated from The Challenge: Ride or Dies in episode 11? A contestant's personal relationship gets her evicted

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies (season 38 episode 11), Nurys Mateo from Moriah's team was eliminated after she started a romantic relationship with Jordan.
Jordan used to date Tori and was even engaged to her before the couple decided to separate in 2020. After competing in the show, Tori felt that Jordan wanted to win her back and was very hurt to see Nurys and Jordan cuddling.
After Moriah's team was put in the elimination zone, Nurys' former ride-or-die partner Nelson tried his best not to let his teammates put the former directly into the elimination task.
Tori had told Nurys that she would not have done such a thing to another girl, but was now glad that Jordan was dating someone else and that that chapter of her life was finally over.
In the elimination interview, Tori said that anyone would be jealous of such a charming girl and convinced her teammates to put Nurys into elimination, as she was also a strong contestant. In the final challenge of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Faysal and other contestants agreed that Nurys was in the elimination because she was dating Jordan.
Nurys was put up against Amber and had to snatch a ball with handles away from each other's hands twice. Amber won the challenge. Nurys was sad and asked Nelson to come home after winning the trophy. Nurys was later informed that as long as Nelson was in the show, she was going to be a part of the cast and might return later.
The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans are happy that Jordan still intends to date Nurys
After Nurys was eliminated, Jordan said that both of them lived in Los Angeles and will reconnect after the show. Jordan had previously confessed that he had grown very fond of his newfound love.
The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans were happy that Jordan was going to date Nurys and slammed Tori for bringing in personal rivalry in a competitive show.
Recap of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 11
MTV's description of the episode reads:
"Nelson finds himself frustrated, powerless, and paranoid that he has no voice on his team. Nurys worries that her relationship with Jordan will alienate Tori and place a target on her back. TJ's challenge sends the players spinning out."
This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Tori told Nurys that now that someone else was dating Jordan, a very important chapter of the former's life was over. Nelson complained to the other contestants that he did not feel like a part of Faysal's team and fought with others over not knowing who was going into elimination the previous week.
In the daily challenge, the contestants were tied to a spinning wheel and had to answer trivia-based questions to earn points. Moriah's team scored four points while Faysal's team scored five points. Since this was a girls' week elimination, all four women on Moriah's team were in danger.
Amber was once again sent to the elimination round after Moriah and Nany were saved by the draw.
MTV airs fresh episodes of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Each episode is an hour and a half long and is made available on MTV Go one day after the television premiere.