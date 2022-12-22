Create

Who was eliminated from The Challenge: Ride or Dies in episode 11? A contestant's personal relationship gets her evicted

By Bhavya Kamra
Modified Dec 22, 2022 09:43 AM IST
TJ gives an eliminated contestant another chance to come back (Image via thechallenge/ Instagram)
TJ gives an eliminated contestant another chance to come back (Image via thechallenge/ Instagram)

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies (season 38 episode 11), Nurys Mateo from Moriah's team was eliminated after she started a romantic relationship with Jordan.

Jordan used to date Tori and was even engaged to her before the couple decided to separate in 2020. After competing in the show, Tori felt that Jordan wanted to win her back and was very hurt to see Nurys and Jordan cuddling.

After Moriah's team was put in the elimination zone, Nurys' former ride-or-die partner Nelson tried his best not to let his teammates put the former directly into the elimination task.

Tori had told Nurys that she would not have done such a thing to another girl, but was now glad that Jordan was dating someone else and that that chapter of her life was finally over.

In the elimination interview, Tori said that anyone would be jealous of such a charming girl and convinced her teammates to put Nurys into elimination, as she was also a strong contestant. In the final challenge of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Faysal and other contestants agreed that Nurys was in the elimination because she was dating Jordan.

Nurys was put up against Amber and had to snatch a ball with handles away from each other's hands twice. Amber won the challenge. Nurys was sad and asked Nelson to come home after winning the trophy. Nurys was later informed that as long as Nelson was in the show, she was going to be a part of the cast and might return later.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans are happy that Jordan still intends to date Nurys

After Nurys was eliminated, Jordan said that both of them lived in Los Angeles and will reconnect after the show. Jordan had previously confessed that he had grown very fond of his newfound love.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans were happy that Jordan was going to date Nurys and slammed Tori for bringing in personal rivalry in a competitive show.

Tori, Nurys owes you nothing. #TheChallenge38
Tori did all of that for Jordan to say he wants to see Nurys after the show 🤭 #TheChallenge38
Can Amber and Nurys somehow tie and both stay and choose to eliminate Tori instead? #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/jCZenpAthC
Nurys did so well this season she should proud of herself! Bring Nurys back next season she's a great fit for #TheChallenge38
Nurys 🥺💔 there’s still a chance ♥️ @TheChallenge #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/1TSKiBICB0
I like Tori, but girl, Nurys owes u absolutely NOTHING for hooking up with Jordan. Please leave that sweet woman alone. #TheChallenge38
Jordan: It’s weird cause I live in LA Lol Tori hates how much everyone loves Nurys down to TJ smh sometimes people are just jealous of how people treat you sometimes. #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/ZOjUIKkruB
Live footage of Tori now that Nurys is going home #TheChallenge38 #TheChallengeRideorDies #thechallenge https://t.co/7VXavlOmOU
Nurys is always involved in drama with a duo? First Johnny & Ravyn and now Tori & Jordan… and that’s the least interesting thing about her. She’s amazing player. #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/SwVA5O0vG2
I know Tori thinks by possibility of Nurys leaving, thinking Jordan will instantly rekindle things with her. She's delusional #TheChallenge38

Recap of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 11

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"Nelson finds himself frustrated, powerless, and paranoid that he has no voice on his team. Nurys worries that her relationship with Jordan will alienate Tori and place a target on her back. TJ's challenge sends the players spinning out."

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Tori told Nurys that now that someone else was dating Jordan, a very important chapter of the former's life was over. Nelson complained to the other contestants that he did not feel like a part of Faysal's team and fought with others over not knowing who was going into elimination the previous week.

In the daily challenge, the contestants were tied to a spinning wheel and had to answer trivia-based questions to earn points. Moriah's team scored four points while Faysal's team scored five points. Since this was a girls' week elimination, all four women on Moriah's team were in danger.

Amber was once again sent to the elimination round after Moriah and Nany were saved by the draw.

MTV airs fresh episodes of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Each episode is an hour and a half long and is made available on MTV Go one day after the television premiere.

Quick Links

Edited by Prem Deshpande
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...