Who was eliminated from The Challenge: Ride or Dies in episode 11? A contestant's personal relationship gets her evicted

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies (season 38 episode 11), Nurys Mateo from Moriah's team was eliminated after she started a romantic relationship with Jordan.

Jordan used to date Tori and was even engaged to her before the couple decided to separate in 2020. After competing in the show, Tori felt that Jordan wanted to win her back and was very hurt to see Nurys and Jordan cuddling.

After Moriah's team was put in the elimination zone, Nurys' former ride-or-die partner Nelson tried his best not to let his teammates put the former directly into the elimination task.

Tori had told Nurys that she would not have done such a thing to another girl, but was now glad that Jordan was dating someone else and that that chapter of her life was finally over.

In the elimination interview, Tori said that anyone would be jealous of such a charming girl and convinced her teammates to put Nurys into elimination, as she was also a strong contestant. In the final challenge of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Faysal and other contestants agreed that Nurys was in the elimination because she was dating Jordan.

Nurys was put up against Amber and had to snatch a ball with handles away from each other's hands twice. Amber won the challenge. Nurys was sad and asked Nelson to come home after winning the trophy. Nurys was later informed that as long as Nelson was in the show, she was going to be a part of the cast and might return later.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans are happy that Jordan still intends to date Nurys

After Nurys was eliminated, Jordan said that both of them lived in Los Angeles and will reconnect after the show. Jordan had previously confessed that he had grown very fond of his newfound love.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans were happy that Jordan was going to date Nurys and slammed Tori for bringing in personal rivalry in a competitive show.

Jokes @TV_opinionss Tori did all of that for Jordan to say he wants to see Nurys after the show 🤭 #TheChallenge38 Tori did all of that for Jordan to say he wants to see Nurys after the show 🤭 #TheChallenge38

Crystal @pomsey8 Can Amber and Nurys somehow tie and both stay and choose to eliminate Tori instead? #TheChallenge38 Can Amber and Nurys somehow tie and both stay and choose to eliminate Tori instead? #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/jCZenpAthC

Love @LoveisLove_100 Nurys did so well this season she should proud of herself! Bring Nurys back next season she's a great fit for #TheChallenge38 Nurys did so well this season she should proud of herself! Bring Nurys back next season she's a great fit for #TheChallenge38

BeYou @LitBritt_12 I like Tori, but girl, Nurys owes u absolutely NOTHING for hooking up with Jordan. Please leave that sweet woman alone. #TheChallenge38 I like Tori, but girl, Nurys owes u absolutely NOTHING for hooking up with Jordan. Please leave that sweet woman alone. #TheChallenge38

Vadashian @Realitytvconno1



Lol Tori hates how much everyone loves Nurys down to TJ smh sometimes people are just jealous of how people treat you sometimes. Jordan: It’s weird cause I live in LALol Tori hates how much everyone loves Nurys down to TJ smh sometimes people are just jealous of how people treat you sometimes. #TheChallenge38 Jordan: It’s weird cause I live in LA Lol Tori hates how much everyone loves Nurys down to TJ smh sometimes people are just jealous of how people treat you sometimes. #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/ZOjUIKkruB

dramabananna @dramabananna Nurys is always involved in drama with a duo? First Johnny & Ravyn and now Tori & Jordan… and that’s the least interesting thing about her. She’s amazing player. #TheChallenge38 Nurys is always involved in drama with a duo? First Johnny & Ravyn and now Tori & Jordan… and that’s the least interesting thing about her. She’s amazing player. #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/SwVA5O0vG2

Richy😈🐬 @RichDolph11 I know Tori thinks by possibility of Nurys leaving, thinking Jordan will instantly rekindle things with her. She's delusional #TheChallenge38 I know Tori thinks by possibility of Nurys leaving, thinking Jordan will instantly rekindle things with her. She's delusional #TheChallenge38

Recap of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 11

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"Nelson finds himself frustrated, powerless, and paranoid that he has no voice on his team. Nurys worries that her relationship with Jordan will alienate Tori and place a target on her back. TJ's challenge sends the players spinning out."

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Tori told Nurys that now that someone else was dating Jordan, a very important chapter of the former's life was over. Nelson complained to the other contestants that he did not feel like a part of Faysal's team and fought with others over not knowing who was going into elimination the previous week.

In the daily challenge, the contestants were tied to a spinning wheel and had to answer trivia-based questions to earn points. Moriah's team scored four points while Faysal's team scored five points. Since this was a girls' week elimination, all four women on Moriah's team were in danger.

Amber was once again sent to the elimination round after Moriah and Nany were saved by the draw.

MTV airs fresh episodes of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Each episode is an hour and a half long and is made available on MTV Go one day after the television premiere.

Poll : 0 votes