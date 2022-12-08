MTV aired The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 9 on Wednesday, December 7 at 8 pm ET.
This week's episode left viewers shocked as Jordan revealed to other contestants that Tori, her ex-fiance, was flirting, play-fighting, and cuddling with him but they had no plans of getting back together. Tori said that it was easy to fall back into a comfort zone with Jordan, so she did not want to be around him.
Others felt that Tori might still have feelings for Jordan. However, Nurys revealed that she was interested in spending time with Jordan but was afraid of hurting Tori. One of the contestants reminded her that Tori was not her friend while Olivia felt that the former would "kick" Nurys out of the game if she tried to date Jordan.
The very same night, Jordan showed interest in Nurys and even slept in her bed. He revealed that spending time with Nurys took him away from the game and that he felt comfortable with his new partner.
The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans were shocked to see feelings brewing between Jordan and Nurys right in front of Tori and asked them not to be together.
The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans remind Nurys of her old love interest Johnny
Tori stormed out of the house after she saw Nurys and Jordan snuggling with each other. She said that she used to be very spiteful and was trying her best not to break the couple. Tori's ride or die, Devin, felt that it was a triggering event for her that could affect their performance.
Jordan tried to explain himself to Tori but she started to scream at the former for disrespecting her. It made Jordan realize that this was exactly why they were not together and he reminded Tori of the many times she broke his heart.
The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans felt that Nurys and Jordan's relationship would not work in real life and that it would affect their final game. They reminded Nurys of having a love interest from the game, Johnny, waiting for her at home.
They also called out Jordan for playing with the emotions of both girls.
What happened on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 9?
This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Faysal and Moriah were able to win the three-course obstacle course faster that the other contestants, and it earned them a win in the daily challenge.
Host TJ revealed that it was going to be the biggest power of the season as they would now divide the 'ride or dies' and form their teams.
The episode description reads:
"The Challengers make it to the halfway point and TJ stuns them with a game-changing twist. Tori and Jordan's relationship is thrown for a loop when one catches feelings for another player. Winning power tears a pair of friends apart."
This meant that no team could compete on the show together again, but had to play against their own partners. Faysal chose Aneesa, Kaycee, Bananas, Nelson, Devin, and Olivia for his team. Moriah chose Jordan, Nany, Nurys, Horacio, and Tori for his team.
The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. The one-and-a-half-hour-long episode will be uploaded on MTV's website a day after the television broadcast.