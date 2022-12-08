MTV aired The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 9 on Wednesday, December 7 at 8 pm ET.

This week's episode left viewers shocked as Jordan revealed to other contestants that Tori, her ex-fiance, was flirting, play-fighting, and cuddling with him but they had no plans of getting back together. Tori said that it was easy to fall back into a comfort zone with Jordan, so she did not want to be around him.

Others felt that Tori might still have feelings for Jordan. However, Nurys revealed that she was interested in spending time with Jordan but was afraid of hurting Tori. One of the contestants reminded her that Tori was not her friend while Olivia felt that the former would "kick" Nurys out of the game if she tried to date Jordan.

The very same night, Jordan showed interest in Nurys and even slept in her bed. He revealed that spending time with Nurys took him away from the game and that he felt comfortable with his new partner.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans were shocked to see feelings brewing between Jordan and Nurys right in front of Tori and asked them not to be together.

ReignOfMara @ReignMara #TheChallenge38 Love you Nurys but that is a messy situation you should not get involved in Love you Nurys but that is a messy situation you should not get involved in 😂😂 #TheChallenge38

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans remind Nurys of her old love interest Johnny

Tori stormed out of the house after she saw Nurys and Jordan snuggling with each other. She said that she used to be very spiteful and was trying her best not to break the couple. Tori's ride or die, Devin, felt that it was a triggering event for her that could affect their performance.

Jordan tried to explain himself to Tori but she started to scream at the former for disrespecting her. It made Jordan realize that this was exactly why they were not together and he reminded Tori of the many times she broke his heart.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans felt that Nurys and Jordan's relationship would not work in real life and that it would affect their final game. They reminded Nurys of having a love interest from the game, Johnny, waiting for her at home.

They also called out Jordan for playing with the emotions of both girls.

ŁËÃH✌🏽 @Lae_Bay you have a whole new Johnny back home #TheChallenge38 Nurys… sweetie… please do not put yourself into that Tornado known as Jordan and Toriyou have a whole new Johnny back home Nurys… sweetie… please do not put yourself into that Tornado known as Jordan and Tori 😭 you have a whole new Johnny back home 😩😩 #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/of9QXCaWlB

Jayda @JaydaKyra8 mad disrespectful to her idc Tori better than me .. I woulda dragged boffum foh I’m not the better personmad disrespectful to her idc #TheChallenge38 Tori better than me .. I woulda dragged boffum foh I’m not the better person 😂 mad disrespectful to her idc #TheChallenge38

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 I would like to see Tori and Jordan back together but I don’t think he wants it #TheChallenge38 I would like to see Tori and Jordan back together but I don’t think he wants it #TheChallenge38

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 Jordan doesn’t even like Nelson so how is this gonna work out for Nurys? Lol #TheChallenge38 Jordan doesn’t even like Nelson so how is this gonna work out for Nurys? Lol #TheChallenge38

PHIL HERNANDEZ @mrphilhernandez As much as it sucks, this was expected. Jordan & Tori are both single. However, they have HISTORY. But does Nurys have the right to want to pursue her connection with him? Yeah. But is it most likely going to hurt Tori? Unfortunately yeah. #TheChallenge #TheChallenge 38 As much as it sucks, this was expected. Jordan & Tori are both single. However, they have HISTORY. But does Nurys have the right to want to pursue her connection with him? Yeah. But is it most likely going to hurt Tori? Unfortunately yeah. #TheChallenge #TheChallenge38

Beyoncé’s Wind Machine @MikeyTBH Nurys is going to try to get with Jordan!? lmfaooo I don’t think Tori is ready to square off with a bad bitch like her tbh. #TheChallenge38 Nurys is going to try to get with Jordan!? lmfaooo I don’t think Tori is ready to square off with a bad bitch like her tbh. #TheChallenge38

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 I want Nurys to go away and leave Jordan alone #TheChallenge38 I want Nurys to go away and leave Jordan alone #TheChallenge38

What happened on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 9?

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Faysal and Moriah were able to win the three-course obstacle course faster that the other contestants, and it earned them a win in the daily challenge.

Host TJ revealed that it was going to be the biggest power of the season as they would now divide the 'ride or dies' and form their teams.

The episode description reads:

"The Challengers make it to the halfway point and TJ stuns them with a game-changing twist. Tori and Jordan's relationship is thrown for a loop when one catches feelings for another player. Winning power tears a pair of friends apart."

This meant that no team could compete on the show together again, but had to play against their own partners. Faysal chose Aneesa, Kaycee, Bananas, Nelson, Devin, and Olivia for his team. Moriah chose Jordan, Nany, Nurys, Horacio, and Tori for his team.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. The one-and-a-half-hour-long episode will be uploaded on MTV's website a day after the television broadcast.

Poll : 0 votes