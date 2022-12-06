5 K-pop break-ups that broke hearts 

K-pop break-ups can be both surprising and overwhelming for fans who supported their favorite idols from afar, wishing them well in their lives. Supporters often find themselves broken-hearted when the famous couple they were rooting for are no longer together.

Some K-pop labels have strict no-dating policies, while others are slightly lenient. Regardless of the case, rules have seldom stopped idols from being involved in relationships. In fact, K-pop stars have often surprised fans with their dedication to their significant other.

TheSigmaHunt @sigmahunt



#hyuna #dawn #brokenup #dating #latestinformation It's the end of an era: Hyuna and Dawn, the K-pop industry's power couple, have broken up after five years of dating. It's the end of an era: Hyuna and Dawn, the K-pop industry's power couple, have broken up after five years of dating.#hyuna #dawn #brokenup #dating #latestinformation https://t.co/ih94ZkT8ZY

Celebrities do have a tough time navigating their lives, especially since paparazzi are insistent upon knowing every single detail about them, resorting to following the stars even when they are on their private schedules.

K-pop couples who choose to go public with their relationships may invite negative reactions from fans, which may cause a rift to develop between them. Apart from this, many K-pop break-ups are also the product of conflicting schedules, meeting less frequently as well as lacking time to socialize or bond.

Hyuna-Dawn, Kai-Krystal, and more K-pop break-ups that we can't get over

1) EXO's Kai and f(x)'s Krystal

for 이민호 @minozlmho so my question is who's the one who decided to end their relationship? who's the one who said breakup 1st? krystal or kai? so my question is who's the one who decided to end their relationship? who's the one who said breakup 1st? krystal or kai? 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/6tYvdTwrPO

After their relationship was revealed by Dispatch Korea, Krystal and Kai's agency SM Entertainment (SME) confirmed the rumor on April 1, 2016, leading netizens to question the authenticity of the confirmation.

However, fans soon warmed up to the couple, christening them "Kaistal", and supporting them during the time their relationship went public. The pair seemed to have similar personalities and were friends for eight years before they started dating.

Despite the positive public response, the relationship was not to be, and Kai and Krystal broke up in 2017. The news was confirmed by SM Entertainment, and the agency cited their busy schedules as the reason for the same.

2) EXO's Baekhyun and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Stomp Singapore @stompsingapore Netizens left in shock after SNSD's Taeyeon announces breakup with EXO's Baekhyun bit.ly/1MqX4a2 http://t.co/Lrc5FnX5mT Netizens left in shock after SNSD's Taeyeon announces breakup with EXO's Baekhyun bit.ly/1MqX4a2 http://t.co/Lrc5FnX5mT

The first official SMTOWN couple confirmed by the agency was Baekhyun and Taeyeon. Their relationship was announced by SME in June 2014, generating major backlash from fans of both groups. Despite their aggressive response, the idols continued to date for another year before announcing the end of their relationship in 2015.

Fans have speculated that Taeyeon's songs Fine and What Do I Call You were written in reference to their break-up, but there has been no confirmation of the same. Nonetheless, the songs seem to signify a positive way forward for both vocalists.

3) Jang Ki-ha and IU

IU's relationship with K-Indie rock band frontman Jang Ki-ha came to light after both singers' agencies confirmed it in October 2015. The pair had apparently started dating in 2013, connecting over a mutual love for music, despite their 11 year age-gap.

In January 2017, the couple revealed that they had decided to call it quits after four years. The K-pop break-up was amicable, however, and the K-pop soloist remained friends with Jang Ki-ha.

4) BLACKPINK's Jennie and EXO's Kai

loveblackpink @stardus72824146

#jenkaisplit EXO KAI and BLACKPINK JENNIE have split EXO KAI and BLACKPINK JENNIE have split #jenkaisplit https://t.co/nkN4hVBUFb

Jennie and Kai made headlines as "Top Idol couple" after they announced their relationship on January 1, 2019. Regarded as two of the most popular K-pop idols, their dating announcement shook both their fandoms. However, less than a month after the first announcement, the "JenKai" couple decided to split up.

The K-pop break-up was confirmed by Kai's agency SM Entertainment, and it was announced that the pair would be focusing on group and solo activities while doing their best for fans.

5) HyunA and Dawn

kath @kdramatreats



"We broke up.

We decided to stay good friends and colleagues going forward.

Thank you for all your encouragement and support." HYUNA AND DAWN BROKE UP??? NOO"We broke up.We decided to stay good friends and colleagues going forward.Thank you for all your encouragement and support." HYUNA AND DAWN BROKE UP??? NOO 💔💔💔"We broke up.We decided to stay good friends and colleagues going forward. Thank you for all your encouragement and support." https://t.co/2lpJjn0SRL

K-pop power couple HyunA and Dawn, previously represented by P NATION, recently announced that they have decided to go their separate ways via an Instagram post by HyunA. The pair were initially a part of Cube Entertainment and left in 2018 after their relationship reportedly caused the agency to lose trust in the idols. After joining P NATION, the former couple released a duet EP titled 1+1+1 in 2021.

In February 2022, Dawn and HyunA were engaged to be married, which made the November announcement even more surprising. The K-pop break-up has not diminished their respect for each other, as Dawn later defended HyunA against rumors on Instagram.

Relationships are not easy for anyone, and while these K-pop break-ups may have troubled fans, it is important to give the idols privacy as they navigate the aftermath of their public dating lives.

Poll : Did you know of these K-pop break-ups? Yes No 0 votes