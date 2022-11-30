"We decided to remain as good friends": HyunA announces breakup with DAWN through Instagram post

K-pop idols and power couple HyunA and DAWN have broken up, and the former shared the news with fans through her Instagram account.

On November 30, HyunA shared that the duo had separated and they had decided to stay as good friends and colleagues going forward. She also thanked fans for always supporting and cheering on their relationship.

In her Instagram post, the I'm Not Cool singer wrote:

"We broke up.We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly."

At the time of writing, Dawn is yet to post anything about the breakup on social media.

HyunA and DAWN made their relationship public in 2018

HyunA and DAWN first started dating in May 2016. However, they did not confirm the news until 2018. After news of their relationship surfaced online, the two were removed from their agency, CUBE Entertainment. Finding a home in PSY's record label, P Nation, the couple released several tracks and music, and also collaborated for an extended play, 1+1=1. In August 2020, both HyunA and Dawn left P Nation.

The title track, Ping Pong, received love from across the globe, with people trending on the hook steps on TikTok and other social media channels.

The couple was rumored to have gotten engaged as they posted pictures of themselves wearing couple/engagement rings in February. Unfortunately, the two decided to part ways after being together for six years.

The Ping Pong crooners have always been open about their relationship and loved to update fans with pictures and videos on social media. The duo also shared a couple of matching tattoos, a LIFE tattoo and one of the Korean ages when they first met.

hyudawn pics εїз @softforhyudawn 2019, HyunA and DAWN both stated that they would not want to make a duet comeback and to keep love & work separate.



PNATION saw dollar signs, forced a duet comeback in between their solos & possibly created the slippery slope in their relationship.



(this isall opinion based) 2019, HyunA and DAWN both stated that they would not want to make a duet comeback and to keep love & work separate. PNATION saw dollar signs, forced a duet comeback in between their solos & possibly created the slippery slope in their relationship. (this isall opinion based) https://t.co/5kyYjp0aAO

The reason behind their separation has not been revealed, but some fans believe that it happened because the Bubble Pop! singer was not ready for a wedding, while DAWN was.

Fans aren't happy about the K-pop couple's breakup

Fans are not taking the news well and have already flooded Twitter with grief-filled posts.

erin @btwnny HYUNA & DAWN BREAK UP WAS NOT ON MY 2022 KPOP BINGO CARD.... HYUNA & DAWN BREAK UP WAS NOT ON MY 2022 KPOP BINGO CARD....

Although fans are saddened by the news of the K-pop couple breaking up, they also wish for them to be happy after the decision.

"Hyuna and dawn breaking up is actually so sad because they both gave up A LOT to be together and it’s been so long i hope that this isn’t too damaging for the both of them."

Some fans are still unable to digest the news and want it to be a lie.

lenny ⁷ @taekives giving hyuna and dawn 24hrs to say sike and post their wedding pictures giving hyuna and dawn 24hrs to say sike and post their wedding pictures

The former couple set an example for many as they fought for their love and fearlessly left their label to be together. Some fans also called the duo a 'power couple,' due to their powerful chemistry and romantic gestures.

