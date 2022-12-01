Who was eliminated from The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 8? A redemption plan turns successful

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies (season 38, episode 8), Aneesa and Jordan won the daily challenge task and immediately targeted Jay and Michele, who had nominated them twice previously. Jay even joked about packing his bags already with Nelson as he was sure that Jordan would put up his name up for elimination.

Along with Jay-Michele, Nelson-Nurys, Olivia-Horacio, and Faysal-Moriah were also nominated for eviction. Aneesa's team decided to put Jay straight into elimination, while the draw saved Nelson and Faysal's teams.

In the final task, one was attached to a giant wheel while the other was supposed to collect some puzzle pieces. The teams were then supposed to visit a different spot and finish the puzzle, a pyramid with blocks.

The castmates were trying to help Olivia with the task, making it tough for Jay and Michele to communicate. Subsequently, Jay and Michele lost the challenge. As a result, Amber was upset to see her friend leave.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans feel sad that Jay and Michele got eliminated

In the episode, Jordan appeared to be happy after seeing Jay lose. Jay was upset that other cast members rooted for rookies instead of The Challenge legends. During this, Michele called Jay her "ride or die forever." Jay said he was proud that he turned the entire house on its head.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies fans were upset that Jay-Michele, one of the most powerful teams in the competition, was eliminated in such a manner. They felt that the duo made the show more enjoyable and asked the producers to bring them back for the next season.

Jay Em Gino @JaysLeoEnergy #TheChallengeRideorDies As ‘monstrous’ as jay and Michelle were according to everyone in the house, they had a good run and a good season. If you don’t ruffle vet feathers then you didn’t have a good season. Good job ! #thechallenge #thechallenge 38 As ‘monstrous’ as jay and Michelle were according to everyone in the house, they had a good run and a good season. If you don’t ruffle vet feathers then you didn’t have a good season. Good job !#thechallenge #TheChallengeRideorDies #thechallenge38

#TheChallenge38 So, Aneesa is STILL salty that Jay/Michele threw them in (re: The Official Challenge podcast) even though she sent them home? Girl, get over yourself. So, Aneesa is STILL salty that Jay/Michele threw them in (re: The Official Challenge podcast) even though she sent them home? Girl, get over yourself. #TheChallenge38

Dani E @D_Kissess Jay and Michele were the season. The vets are getting a-bit ripe. See you next season when Jay and Michele take the gold. #thechallenge38 Jay and Michele were the season. The vets are getting a-bit ripe. See you next season when Jay and Michele take the gold. #thechallenge38

Brice @Comic_ReliefKid #thechallenge Are y’all done stanning Nelson and nurys yet? They’re really lame and are the reason Michele and Jay went home cuz yk damn well they would’ve washed Fessy and moriah #TheChallenge38 Are y’all done stanning Nelson and nurys yet? They’re really lame and are the reason Michele and Jay went home cuz yk damn well they would’ve washed Fessy and moriah #TheChallenge38 #thechallenge

Luce- Vote, Vote, Vote! @LuCeeLu3 Sad to see Jay and Michelle go. Everyone else is playing the entitled Vet’s game. Oh well, rooting for Amber and Olivia. #TheChallenge38 Sad to see Jay and Michelle go. Everyone else is playing the entitled Vet’s game. Oh well, rooting for Amber and Olivia. #TheChallenge38

BBbackdoored @BBbackdoored I didn’t get to watch tonight’s episode but I’m so sad Jay and Michele went home 🥲 I feel like after last week, if they won, they would’ve finally made a big move #TheChallenge38 I didn’t get to watch tonight’s episode but I’m so sad Jay and Michele went home 🥲 I feel like after last week, if they won, they would’ve finally made a big move #TheChallenge38

Kevin Jacobs @KevinTedJacobs Jay and Michele didn’t always make the perfect strategic decisions but damnit they tried and that’s all you can ask for #thechallenge38 Jay and Michele didn’t always make the perfect strategic decisions but damnit they tried and that’s all you can ask for #thechallenge38

mizme @MGBnj Jay went out looking fine AF tonite. They better have him back!!! #TheChallenge38 Jay went out looking fine AF tonite. They better have him back!!! #TheChallenge38

What happened on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38, episode 8?

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Bananas celebrated his 40th birthday with his second and even more "dysfunctional" family, i.e., the contestants. Everyone threw pillows at him and put cake on his face, which suffocated him. Tori was amazed by Banana's performance in the season, and Amber said she did not want to see Bananas in the finale since he was a very good player.

Amber celebrated her win in the previous elimination round and said she was on cloud 9. She warned Nelson and others in a confessional that she could easily "cross the line." Nelson stated that he did not have options in the elimination round, so he had to send in Amber for eviction.

Amidst this, Nelson was seen flirting with Olivia. Fayla also tried to get Nelson on his side after he had eliminated Nelson in the second season of the show.

The episode description:

"After a season of big moves, one pair of Ride or Dies finds themselves in the crosshairs of numerous teams. One player must choose between new love, old friendship, and playing a smart game."

After Michele's name was announced in the eliminations, Amber tried to hug her but was very rude. Amber spoke to Chauncey about the same. Later on, Michele told Amber that she was very emotional at the time, and the two made up in the end.

MTV airs The Challenge: Ride or Dies every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can keep up with the show's latest episodes on MTV's official website and Philo.

