After split with Kyle Abrams, Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley calls Christos Lardakis "my ride or die forever"

It looks like Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley has found someone special. However, it's currently unclear whether the reality TV star has moved on. But a few weeks ago, during a podcast interview, she did confirm about being in a relationship.

After the split with Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams, Shaina Hurley debuted her new man in her latest Instagram post from their recent Grecian getaway, leaving her 195K followers guessing about their relationship.

All about Shaina Hurley's split and her new man

Shaina Hurley is now in a happy place with her new man Christos Lardakis, whom she introduced on her Instagram profile on Sunday, calling him her "ride or die forever.”

Although their relationship is yet to be officially confirmed, the Netflix star did admit to being in a relationship. Speaking on the Viall Files podcast about her newfound interest who has been "nothing but a support”, she said,

“I’m actually in a relationship. It’s pretty serious. He’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy.”

Lardakis is the CEO of Kanela Breakfast Club. The couple lives in Chicago, where Shaina works as a hairstylist and restaurateur Lardakis runs a Greek-inspired breakfast and lunch chain spanning four different locations throughout the city.

Viewers first met Hurley on Love Is Blind season 2 on Netflix. While in the pod, she connected with two singles, Kyle Abrams and Shayne Jansen. But chose Abrams over Jansen and got engaged to him.

The couple started getting to know each other and were in love, but the hairstylist eventually called off the engagement and left the show. However, during the reunion, the 32-year-old apologized to Abrams for unnecessarily dragging the relationship even when she was unsure about her feelings and their future together.

Talking to her former fiancé on the show, she said,

"Honestly, looking back on it, I should have said no right away to you. 100 percent. I actually do take full ownership. I could have avoided a whole bunch of drama and mess, 100 percent. And I'm owning that. I'm really sorry that it was led on more than it should have been.”

Hurley returned the ring during the show after Abrams' atheist views were not welcomed by the reality star as well as her family members as both are devout Christians.

Edited by Sabika