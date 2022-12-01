Who are the three finalists of The Amazing Race season 34? Fans have already made their winner's choice very clear

The Amazing Race season 34 episode 11 aired on CBS on Wednesday, November 30 at 9 pm ET.

In the semi-finals, the four teams headed to Iceland to perform their second last leg. Most of the tasks involved swimming and memorizing.

David had a hard time performing in a water-related roadblock, and he confessed that he was not a good swimmer. Both David and Aubrey could not finish the final task in time, which was memorizing some names of volcanists written on the sea floor while swimming.

After the third team cleared the same challenge and headed on to the final destination, Aubrey and David decided to give up and face a two-hour waiting penalty.

They had already attempted to clear the challenge twice. Aubrey and David lost the race and the following became the three finalists of the season (ranked on the basis of their performance):

Derek and Claire Luis and Michelle Emily and Molly

The Amazing Race fans were upset over Aubrey-David losing out but were impressed with Emily's performance. Emily injured her leg in episode 4 but has been going strong in all of the challenges.

Molly had been performing all of Emily's roadblock challenges and fans of the show have made it clear that they want Emily and Molly to win the competition.

The Amazing Race fans hope twin sisters Emily and Molly become fourth official women's team to win the show

Emily and Molly faced a lot of hurdles in the race. Molly said that usually her husband used to go diving and she would click his pictures, but now since Emily was injured, she was the one who had to perform the task.

The Amazing Race fans were happy that Emily-Molly reached the finale and hoped that they would become the fourth official women's team to win the show.

Jake Hefflefinger @Hefflefing9Jake Only three female teams have won the Amazing Race, will Emily and Molly be the fourth? #theamazingrace Only three female teams have won the Amazing Race, will Emily and Molly be the fourth? #theamazingrace

noah walCh @nowalch you do not understand how i would take a bullet for molly and emily #theamazingrace you do not understand how i would take a bullet for molly and emily #theamazingrace

kenny @tiredkenny if emily and molly didn't have an injured knee they'd be the most unstoppable team i'm being so fr #TheAmazingRace if emily and molly didn't have an injured knee they'd be the most unstoppable team i'm being so fr #TheAmazingRace

thea @kateshrmas emily and molly in the final 🥹 #TheAmazingRace emily and molly in the final 🥹 #TheAmazingRace

ulises @ulisesxmartinez MOLLY AND EMILY MAD IT I KNOW THATS RIGHT #theamazingrace MOLLY AND EMILY MAD IT I KNOW THATS RIGHT #theamazingrace https://t.co/RQGlb3qq6E

TJ Gamir @tjgamir Would be so funny is Emily and Molly lapse everyone here. #TheAmazingRace Would be so funny is Emily and Molly lapse everyone here. #TheAmazingRace

What happened on The Amazing Race season 34 episode 11?

This week on The Amazing Race, the remaining four teams headed to Iceland from Spain for their second-last Expedia-inspired race. The teams were impressed by the beautiful sights of Iceland while flying in through the chopper. Thier first task included climbing on a glacier wall and getting two flags down to the bottom in two rounds. Aubrey and Luis were given a 15-minute headstart based on their previous performances.

Aubrey spent a lot of time while getting up the wall as she was scared of heights. David decided to perform in the second round. Molly quickly performed two rounds, one for her and one for Emily, to obtain the clue.

The teams then headed to Fljótshlíðarfoss to perform a diving task. Derek performed the first roadblock of the season and was the first one to get out of the water. David had a hard time finding the clue in the water and swimming out of the cave, and later revealed that he was not a good swimmer.

The episode description reads:

"The final four teams race through Iceland to clinch a spot in the finale and a chance to win the $1 million prize."

After clearing the roadblock, the teams went to Silfra Fissure National Park. Teammates had to swim across a pool of water with 14 names of volcanoes written on the floor. The contestants had to remember their names along with the years they erupted.

Luis and Michelle had to take two rounds of the pool to remember the names. Aubrey and David finally gave up after Emily-Molly cleared the round.

The Amazing Race airs on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

