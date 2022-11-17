What happened to Emily? The Amazing Race fans are concerned that the contestant’s condition might lead to her and Molly’s elimination

Stakes are very high for the remaining five teams in The Amazing Race season 34, as the finale airs in just a couple of weeks. The winner of the show will be awarded a cash prize of $1 million.

Twins Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert have been performing well on the show since the beginning, but the former has also been facing some health issues on the side. Emily had mentioned in a Roadblock of Leg 4 that she might have pulled her leg, making Molly the sole member of the team to be able to perform physical challenges.

In episode 8, which aired on November 9, Emily was seen wearing a knee brace but was still in pain. She and Molly performed exceptionally well in the Leg, ranking third. At the time, Emily had confessed that she wanted to make her daughter proud. However, in episode 9, Emily faced issues reaching the roadblock location.

Molly became emotional after seeing her sister try to perform the challenge herself with an injured leg, after the former had performed five roadblocks for her. She did not want Emily to think that they got eliminated because of her. By the end of the episode, the duo were ranked fourth, but the final results will be displayed next week.

Austin @nitasu987 I feel so bad for Molly and Emily. That leg injury makes this leg so much harder!!! #TheAmazingRace

In next week's preview, the team members will be asked to walk on a tightrope hung high in the sky. The Amazing Race fans fear that Emily won't be able to perform the task and her team might get eliminated after getting so close to victory.

The Amazing Race fans fear Emily's leg will make her and Molly lose out on the trophy

The next episode of The Amazing Race Leg 8 will air on Wednesday, November 23, on CBS. So far, Emily and Molly are in the second last position and might not be able to perform the next task.

Fans fear the worst and are praying for Emily's recovery so that she and her twin sister are not eliminated from the show. Check out some of these tweets below:

Willow's Pillow @adrianneromcel2 #TheAmazingRace Now time to watch and pray that Emily's leg doesn't take her and Molly out #TheAmazingRace Now time to watch and pray that Emily's leg doesn't take her and Molly out🙏🙏🙏

Connor McCann @PatrioticEmo Emily & Molly are looking to meet the same fate as Natalie & Meaghan #TheAmazingRace Emily & Molly are looking to meet the same fate as Natalie & Meaghan #TheAmazingRace

Miss Gobbler 🦃🍆 (She/Her) @VenusianKyles I think Molly and Emily might go home next week because of Emily’s knee, and if that happens, I will be so sad because I love them so much and wanted to see them go as far as they could 🤧 like I wanted it to be the battle of the siblings lol #TheAmazingRace I think Molly and Emily might go home next week because of Emily’s knee, and if that happens, I will be so sad because I love them so much and wanted to see them go as far as they could 🤧 like I wanted it to be the battle of the siblings lol #TheAmazingRace

Pat @patdiguangco My heart is not ready #TheAmazingRace Emily and MollyMy heart is not ready Emily and Molly 😭 My heart is not ready 💔 #TheAmazingRace

What happened on The Amazing Race season 34 episode 9?

This week on The Amazing Race, the teams headed to Malaga, Spain to compete in the 8th Leg of the competition. Derek-Claire and Luis-Michelle got a 15-minute headstart at the start based on their previous performances. The teams were asked to go to Plaza de la Merced, where a member of the team had to piece together a puzzle prize painting.

The episode description read:

"Teams embark on a mega-leg in Malaga, Spain, where racers become grill masters and brave rough waters."

Claire solved the puzzle soon after the arrival of the other teams, but Michelle could not do so. Aubrey quickly solved the challenge, causing Michelle to break down in tears. She was finally able to solve the puzzle and then ranked third.

In the detour, the teams were provided with the option of fish fry, where teams had to roast 18 fish perfectly, or sailboat supply, where teams had to carry a large ice cooler and a life vest to a yacht.

Luis and Michelle chose to do the sailboat supply while everyone else chose the fish fry option. Derek noticed that David’s fishes were not salted and roasted perfectly. He explained the process to him before becoming the first team to complete the task.

Marcus and Michael were the last ones to finish the puzzle and reach the fish fry stand.

The Amazing Race season 34 airs on CBS every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

