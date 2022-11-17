"Bunch of dum dums": The Amazing Race fans shocked as Derek and Claire help other team members days before finale

With just five teams left in The Amazing Race season 34, the competition is more intense than ever, with a cash prize of $1 million at stake. However, fans were shocked to see Derek and Claire help another team member in episode 9, which aired on November 16 on CBS, with a very important task.

In the episode, Derek and Claire chose to perform the Fish Fry detour, where they were supposed to prepare 18 espetos (grilled sardines cooked over open flame.) Claire herself is a vegan, so Derek performed the task.

Aubrey and David decided on the same detour because the latter's father is a fisherman. Aubrey herself did not touch the fish because she was "grossed" out so could not help her partner. Derek noted that David had not salted his fish and asked him to do so.

Derek also taught Aubrey how to cook espetos in the correct manner. Claire encouraged Derek in doing so and said that they would be helpful to other teammates, till the time it didn't impact their own performance. Derek-Claire were the first to finish the detour.

Despite that, The Amazing Race fans called Derek and Claire "dum dums" for helping other teams at such a crucial stage of the competition.

Jem Blanco @SxeeMama #AmazingRace Claire and Derek are A bunch of dum dums You cannot be helping nobody this is for $1 million, there are only five teams left really guys.. #AmazingRace Claire and Derek are A bunch of dum dums You cannot be helping nobody this is for $1 million, there are only five teams left really guys..

The Amazing Race fans remind Derek that he is not on Big Brother anymore

Derek and Claire were a part of Big Brother season 23. The Amazing Race fans reminded Derek-Claire that this was not a Big Brother task, where helping others might help them form strong connections.

Fans slammed them for trying to help Aubrey and David with the task as they finished in second spot, with just a slight margin against Derek and Claire. This might affect Derek's overall performance in the leg, whose results are still pending.

nyah @hotkat28 Why even help them you know next time they will not help you back really #AmazingRace Why even help them you know next time they will not help you back really #AmazingRace

KATastrophe🐱 | SEEING MÅ DEC 2ND!!! @socks_wsandals #AmazingRace I am NOT nice enough to give advice or help out another team at this stage of the race. I am NOT nice enough to give advice or help out another team at this stage of the race. 😂😂😂 #AmazingRace

#AmazingRace Derek X, wth are you doing? There are 5 teams left. Derek X, wth are you doing? There are 5 teams left. #AmazingRace

detroit princess 💫 @KaiKuisine why am i crying because derek and Claire helped aubrey and david ? lmao i’m insane #AmazingRace why am i crying because derek and Claire helped aubrey and david ? lmao i’m insane #AmazingRace

Let them figure out they need to salt the fish. Derek that was stupid.Let them figure out they need to salt the fish. #AmazingRace Derek that was stupid.Let them figure out they need to salt the fish. #AmazingRace https://t.co/ShCiK4tByx

What happened on The Amazing Race season 34 episode 9?

This week on The Amazing Race, the five remaining teams flew to Malaga, a city in southern Spain with over 30 museums, to compete in the 8th leg. Based on previous results, Derek-Claire and Luis-Michelle were given a 15-minute headstart on the leg.

Their first stop was a roadblock in Plaza de la Merced where one of the team members was supposed to piece a puzzle painting together. The remaining team members too headed to the sport but Emily was facing issues while walking because of her knee injury.

The episode description reads:

"Teams embark on a mega-leg in Malaga, Spain, where racers become grill masters and brave rough waters."

Claire was the first to finish the puzzle, while Michelle was unable to take advantage of the headstart. Aubrey came second. Michelle finally finished the puzzle in the third spot and headed to the next detour. It included a choice between fish fry on a beach or supplying lifevests and coolers filled with ice on a yacht.

The teams had to reach the locations via bicycles. Molly and Emily skipped a turn and lost more time because of that. Only Luis and Michelle chose the boat task and the rest all decided to fry fish. Michael and Marcus were the last ones to reach the beach.

The leg will continue next week. So far, the positions of the teams are:

Derek-Claire Aubrey-David Luis-Michelle Molly-Emily Marcus-Michael

The next episode of The Amazing Race will air on CBS on Wednesday, November 23, at 9 pm ET.

