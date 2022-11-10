"They were fun": The Amazing Race season 34 fans upset after Quinton and Mattie get eliminated from the competition

CBS' The Amazing Race season 34 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, November 8, 2022. This week, the teams drove down to Toulouse, France, where they had to kick their way through the Roadblock while they were trained by a champion pro rugby team.

After Glenda and Lubumba's elimination last week, only six teams remain in the competition. Sadly, at the end of the episode, one of them was sent home and it turned out to be fan-favorites, Quinton and Mattie. Due to navigational issues, the duo found it hard to keep up with the rest, leaving them to be the last team to arrive at the pit stop.

Quinton and Mattie were the last group to depart, alongside Aubrey and David. Right from the start of the race this week, the now-eliminated team was behind the rest. Even when it came to the Roadblock, they were the last team to attempt it. Although Quinton aced the rugby drill, they got stuck in traffic and were late to complete the Detour.

Sadly, their navigation and traffic issues caused the two to arrive last at the pit stop. This led to the fan-favorite duo being eliminated from The Amazing Race. This didn't sit well with fans, who were upset.

Fans are hoping Mattie and Quinton will receive another chance on The Amazing Race

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their shock over the news of the cheerleaders' elimination. Fans claimed that if they were navigationally gifted, they would've been able to catch up with the rest. Some also added that they hope the duo gets another chance to race on the famed reality TV competition series.

Jesse Black @Biobaritone #AmazingRace even though navigation still got them eliminated, Quinton and Mattie absolutely crushed the tasks this leg. They were a fun team. Definitely going to be missed. #AmazingRace even though navigation still got them eliminated, Quinton and Mattie absolutely crushed the tasks this leg. They were a fun team. Definitely going to be missed.

thenewsoup1 @thenewsoup1 #TheAmazingRace34 #AmazingRace wait I’m so sad to see quinton and maddie go, they were my faves wait I’m so sad to see quinton and maddie go, they were my faves 😭😭 #TheAmazingRace34 #AmazingRace

Platrium @PL83M It makes sense but feels weird to see Quinton & Mattie be Philiminated in The #AmazingRace . I guess it's the effect of seeing Linton & Sharik, Glenda & Lumumba, and Rich & Dom fumbling for the past couple of episodes. It makes sense but feels weird to see Quinton & Mattie be Philiminated in The #AmazingRace. I guess it's the effect of seeing Linton & Sharik, Glenda & Lumumba, and Rich & Dom fumbling for the past couple of episodes.

Stephanie @Steph832 Quinton and Maddie were fun to watch. Hope they get an opportunity to race again. #AmazingRace Quinton and Maddie were fun to watch. Hope they get an opportunity to race again. #AmazingRace

#TAR34 #TheAmazingRace #AmazingRace aubrey and david are gonna be racing in iceland i love that for them... but quinton and mattie were robbed i wanted the brothers to go #TheAmazingRace 34 aubrey and david are gonna be racing in iceland i love that for them... but quinton and mattie were robbed i wanted the brothers to go #TAR34 #TheAmazingRace #AmazingRace #TheAmazingRace34

final 5! Quinton and Maddie were formidable. Incredible teams lose time to time #amazingrace final 5! Quinton and Maddie were formidable. Incredible teams lose time to time #amazingrace final 5!

Justin Scheman @JustinClassic1 #AmazingRace #TheAmazingRace #TAR34 Quinton and Maddie should have gotten more screen time this season. They were fun to watch and good racers #RacersRecap Quinton and Maddie should have gotten more screen time this season. They were fun to watch and good racers #RacersRecap #AmazingRace #TheAmazingRace #TAR34

Chris @SensesFate Damn Mattie & Quinton are eliminated, I really liked them… #AmazingRace Damn Mattie & Quinton are eliminated, I really liked them… #AmazingRace

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on The Amazing Race

The first group to depart for the race was Michael-Marcus and Molly-Emily. They had to drive themselves 100 miles to the South of France. Fifteen minutes later, Derek-Claire and Luis-Michelle departed. The final group to leave was Quinton-Mattie and Aubrey-David.

Their first stop was the Roadblock, where one team member had to complete a rugby training drill. They also had to perform a drop kick, after which they received their next clue.

The next stop was the Detour. They had the choice between Say Six or Lay Bricks. In Say Six, the teams had to find three poets. Each of them recited two verses from Victor Hugo's french poem titled Demain dès l'aube in front of a judge. Only if the judge was impressed would they receive the next clue.

In Lay Bricks, the teams had to arrange bricks in a particular way to recreate a sidewalk pattern. After finishing the task, they received the next clue. The one team who was able to beat the others in the tasks and reach the pit stop first was Derek-Claire. Since they were the first to arrive, they were awarded Expedia with a five-night trip for two to Bangkok, Thailand.

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

