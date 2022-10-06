Create

"I can't handle this stress": The Amazing Race Season 34 fans urge Derek to complete future Roadblocks instead of Claire 

The Amazing Race (Image via Twitter/@AmazingRaceCBS)
Rachel Windsor
Modified Oct 06, 2022 04:00 PM IST

CBS' The Amazing Race returned to viewers' screens for a brand new episode on Wednesday night, October 5, 2022. At the start of the race this week, host Phil Keoghan revealed that it was a Mega Leg, which meant there would be two Roadblocks and two Detours that the teams would have to complete.

Similar to how they arrived in the last leg, the teams left in groups and had to board a charter flight to Bologna, Italy. From there, they had to drive themselves down to Arco del Meloncello, where they faced their first Detour. After completing that, the teams had to drive down to their first Roadblock.

A challenge made for David!⚒️ #AmazingRace https://t.co/8CQmNpm3bL

To complete the Roadblock, one member from each team had to assemble the brakes and wheels on a Ducati motorcycle. Derek and Claire, who managed to complete the Detour early, found themselves stuck in a rut when it came to the Roadblock.

Claire chose to complete the Roadblock herself, leaving Derek cheering for her on the sidelines. The Amazing Race contestant had no clue about motorcycles and found herself struggling. Fans who witnessed Claire not knowing about a socket wrench took to social media and urged Derek to do the next Roadblock himself.

Why is Claire doing the roadblock again?? I can't handle this stress. When is it Derek's turn?? #AmazingRace #tar34

Fans condemn Derek for making Claire do the Roadblocks herself on The Amazing Race, Season 34, Episode 3

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Derek, claiming he was lazy and was making Claire do the Roadblocks. Many also urged The Amazing Race contestant to do the next one himself and not let Claire do it again.

Why does it seem like it’s always Clair doing the work and Derek cheering her on? #AmazingRace
I stg if Derek x doesn't do every roadblock from here on out lol#amazingrace
DEREK GETTING LECTURED ON BEING A HORRIBLE SPORT AND HIS LACK OF SUPPORT FINALLY #AmazingRace
Derek..please DO NOT LET CLAIRE do another #RoadBlock!!! She is clearly an idiot!!! 🙄🙄🙄🙄#AmazingRace @AmazingRaceCBS
I don't understand why Derek doesn't do a challenge on his own? Why always Claire?? She sucked at comps on bb lol #amazingrace
GUARANTEED NEXT ROADBLOCK DEREK HAS 2 DO IT! CLAIRE CANT DO 3 ROADBLOCKS IN A ROW! @AmazingRaceCBS @ClaireRehfuss @derekxiao_ #AmazingRace
@iiirrriiiiss me 2! its like Derek doesn't have no faith in himself or Claire...
#AmazingRace Derek. Do the next one. Please.
#AmazingRace Poor Derek! Claire reminds me of Phoebe on friends and that’s not a good thing for competitions it’s stressful watching her and the pain on Derek’s face
@AmazingRaceCBS wtf why is Claire doing all the hard challenges no offense Derek should have done this one #AmazingRace
@sarahatwood Hubs said the same. And seeing her struggle on the rachet makes me cray 🥺🥺
@sarahatwood i dont know its strange she had a bad week last week with the yodeling lol 😂 fixing this motorcycle hard lol

Here's what happened this week on The Amazing Race Season 34

For their first task in the race, the teams had to complete a Detour. They had to choose between “Head of the Class” or “The Big Cheese.” For the first one, they had to sit through an anatomy class and take a timed exam, where they had to identify 16 muscles, bones, and organs in just under 90 seconds.

Those who chose to do the second task had to deliver cheese to a cheese cutter and later deliver the two halves to two restaurants. Claire and Derek decided to complete the Big Cheese task. Sadly, they lost direction to one of the restaurants while delivering the cheese.

This held them back in the race by a few spots, but they somehow managed to complete the task in time and head over to the first Roadblock. Despite facing struggles last week while completing the Yodeling Roadblock, Claire decided to do this one too.

The race isn’t over yet!🌎 See who wins the Mega Leg and who will be eliminated on a brand new #AmazingRace next Wednesday at 10/9c on @CBS! https://t.co/wqT5dOLwbO

Derek stood by the sidelines cheering her on, but Claire, who had no head or tail about bikes, found it difficult. She couldn’t figure out which tool to use where either. In the end, it took her time, but she got it right and received the next clue.

But this brought down their placements again as many teams came in after them but left before them. There is still one Roadblock and one Detour left to be completed. When the series returns next week, viewers will get to see if the team can make it up the rankings again.

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET on CBS. Readers can check local listings for more information.

