"Going to miss Tim and Rex": Fans upset over The Amazing Race contestants elimination after they checked in last

The Amazing Race Season 34 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday, September 28, and was nothing short of nail-biting from start to finish. Unlike previous seasons where there were instances where teams skipped eliminations, this season, the series revealed that the last team to check in would be eliminated. Sadly, this week a fan favorite team's journey came to an end.

Episode 2 of The Amazing Race Season 38, titled Patience is the New Me, the 11 remaining teams embarked on their second leg of the race. They had to drive themselves to Innsbruck, Austria, where their next set of tasks awaited them. Although the teams departed in the order they arrived last week, it didn't stay that way.

Many teams overtook others, while a few fell back, completing challenges. That's exactly what happened to Tim and Rex this week. Although they were part of the second group to leave for Austria, they found it challenging to complete the Roadblock and Detour, which led to them being the last team to check-in. Because of this, their journey on The Amazing Race ended early.

This left fans of Team T-Rex upset. Upon witnessing their elimination, many took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans saddened over Tim and Rex's elimination on The Amazing Race Season 34, Episode 2

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were sad to see the golf buddies go home. Many also added that they were going to miss Tim and Rex. A few also wished they had more time to get to know Team T-Rex.

Stephen Sroczyk @stephensroczyk @AmazingRaceCBS I’m sorry to see Tim and Coach Rex leave. I was hoping they would go far. But got in trouble from the beginning at the roadblock and detour #AmazingRace @AmazingRaceCBS I’m sorry to see Tim and Coach Rex leave. I was hoping they would go far. But got in trouble from the beginning at the roadblock and detour #AmazingRace

Adam Reinhart @AdamReinhart1 Hate to see Rex Ryan get eliminated, although not the first time it's happened, but at least we got to see him yodel. #AmazingRace Hate to see Rex Ryan get eliminated, although not the first time it's happened, but at least we got to see him yodel. #AmazingRace

AND yeah...guess I'm talking about reality tv on twitter. Really not a team that I dislike on #amazingrace this season, but I didn't want Rex Ryan to go yet.AND yeah...guess I'm talking about reality tv on twitter. Really not a team that I dislike on #amazingrace this season, but I didn't want Rex Ryan to go yet. AND yeah...guess I'm talking about reality tv on twitter.

#AmazingRace @esierr1 Dom is annoying & whiney, so I'm annoyed she found her hat. Rex tried really hard, so I'm bummed their gone. @esierr1 Dom is annoying & whiney, so I'm annoyed she found her hat. Rex tried really hard, so I'm bummed their gone.#AmazingRace

Platrium @PL83M It's crazy to think that Tim & Rex's allies Marcus & Michael finished the leg in 1st place, but now Tim & Rex are out. That's just how The #AmazingRace goes! It's crazy to think that Tim & Rex's allies Marcus & Michael finished the leg in 1st place, but now Tim & Rex are out. That's just how The #AmazingRace goes!

Mikeykyunie🐯🫥 @MikeyBb23 In my mind, team TRex is made up of Rex and Ryan #AmazingRace I never get to know TimIn my mind, team TRex is made up of Rex and Ryan I never get to know Tim💀In my mind, team TRex is made up of Rex and Ryan😭 #AmazingRace

Cashmire @AlwyzMzCash Sad to see Rex Ryan go, he is so funny #AmazingRace Sad to see Rex Ryan go, he is so funny #AmazingRace

Queen Camilla @Camilla_33 #AmazingRace I’m gonna miss watching Rex do silly things every week I’m gonna miss watching Rex do silly things every week 😂 #AmazingRace

EmilyM @EmilyMockler1 this season is hard because all the teams are so good... Gonna miss Rex and Tim, they were funny... #amazingrace this season is hard because all the teams are so good... Gonna miss Rex and Tim, they were funny... #amazingrace

A brief recap of The Amazing Race Season 34, Episode 2

Although Tim and Rex were in the second group that departed for Austria, they lagged behind during the Roadblock and Detour. For the Roadblock, one team member had to participate in a yodeling challenge.

They had to learn three songs and yodel them according to the music without missing the beat. After various attempts, Team T-Rex finally got it right and embarked on the Detour. Although they were lagging behind many other teams, they still had time to make it up as a couple of other teams were still behind them.

But when it came to the Detour, they found themselves stuck in a rut. They decided to complete the "Bells Swingin" challenge. For this task, the team had to ring bells to a traditional folk song without missing a beat, and Tim and Rex found it challenging.

It took them 10 attempts before they finally got it right. By then, the other teams had all surpassed them and checked in. Only Quinton and Mattie were left to complete the Detour along with team T-Rex.

Both teams ran towards the finish line. But ultimately, Quinton and Mattie reached before Tim and Rex. As they checked in last, they were eliminated from the competition.

Although it was a sad moment for Tim and Rex, they shared that they were glad to have made it this far. The Amazing Race's T-Rex added that they wished they could have made it through and completed more legs of the race, but their journey had to end at some point.

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check local listings for more information.

