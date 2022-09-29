"Catch up legends": The Amazing Race fans laud Derek and Claire on finishing 4th after being in the 10th spot

The Amazing Race Season 34 returned with an all-new episode on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 and was nothing short of nail-biting till the very end. The 11 remaining started on a new leg of the race that led them to Innsbruck, Austria. While most teams tried their best to complete the tasks on time and move ahead, one team struggled in the first Roadblock, but they managed to catch up.

Derek and Claire may have started the race in second place but after struggling with the first task, they dropped down to tenth place. While viewers speculated it might be the end for them, the couple managed to make a solid comeback and finished in fourth place, impressing viewers and fans alike.

Fans took to social media to praise the couple and one user even called the two "catch up legends," a sentiment echoed by many.

carlos @carlossss_1 okay derek and claire catch up legends #amazingrace okay derek and claire catch up legends #amazingrace

The Amazing Race fans praise Derek and Claire for catching up and finishing 4th

While some fans called The Amazing Race contestants catch-up legends, others said it was an impressive feat following a horrendous start. Meanwhile, some also said that the couple had killed it in the race.

Mikeykyunie🐯🫥 @MikeyBb23 ) #AmazingRace They jumped 6 ranks and recovered just through navigation skills and choosing the right detour (Derek and Claire cant dance ffs and BB fans have diagnosed that They jumped 6 ranks and recovered just through navigation skills and choosing the right detour (Derek and Claire cant dance ffs and BB fans have diagnosed that😂) #AmazingRace

Precious Reyes @classicblanco How the hell did Derek & Claire do the bell stage so fast ?! Like they placed 4th from being 2nd to last. I did not see that coming lol #AmazingRace How the hell did Derek & Claire do the bell stage so fast ?! Like they placed 4th from being 2nd to last. I did not see that coming lol #AmazingRace

@JMoon @Jmoon901 Coming in 4th isn’t so bad for Derek and Claire it could’ve been a lot worse. #AmazingRace Coming in 4th isn’t so bad for Derek and Claire it could’ve been a lot worse. #AmazingRace

Mikeykyunie🐯🫥 @MikeyBb23 #AmazingRace Derek and Claire finished in 4th place and caught up with 2nd and 3rd placers back to back Im so proud Derek and Claire finished in 4th place and caught up with 2nd and 3rd placers back to back Im so proud😭😭 #AmazingRace

John Maczko @JohnnyRadio Rough on the yodeling, but made it up on the navigating and the bells. Great recovery Derek and Claire!!!! #amazingrace Rough on the yodeling, but made it up on the navigating and the bells. Great recovery Derek and Claire!!!! #amazingrace

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 BB Derek and Claire were almost LAST at one point (almost undone by a YODELING challenge of all things) but they recovered to 4th -- good for them! #AmazingRace BB Derek and Claire were almost LAST at one point (almost undone by a YODELING challenge of all things) but they recovered to 4th -- good for them! #AmazingRace

Sherri @buckeyegirl25 Derek and Claire smoked those bells. Did not expect them to gain that much. #AmazingRace Derek and Claire smoked those bells. Did not expect them to gain that much. #AmazingRace

Platrium @PL83M Derek & Claire made up so much ground on The #AmazingRace ! I always love the shuffling of placements! Derek & Claire made up so much ground on The #AmazingRace! I always love the shuffling of placements!

Here's what happened on the second episode of The Amazing Race season 34

Derek and Claire started struggling at the first Roadblock itself where one team member had to complete a yodeling task. Although it might seem like an easy task, it was far from it, especially for Claire, who took it up and struggled to get the lyrics right.

The other teams, meanwhile, made their way to the location and got the lyrics and actions right before Derek and Claire could. This brought the couple down to the tenth spot in The Amazing Race. However, the two managed to stun everyone with their comeback with the Detour.

In this challenge, teams had to choose between "Bells Ringin or Partners Swingin." Derek and Claire chose the first task where they had to ring bells to play a traditional folk song. Claire might have seemed tone-deaf during the yodeling task but the team managed to ace the the second task.

They finished the task easily and completed this leg of the race in fourth place, which helped them get a chance to move on to next week.

Meanwhile, Derek and Claire weren't the only ones struggling with their task. Quinton and Mattie were among the first three to depart when the race began. The Amazing Race contestants assumed they were to remain in Munich, Germany until the locals told them that they had to go to Austria.

By the time they reached the Roadblock, all other teams had completed the yodeling task and moved on to Detour. Luckily for Quinton and Mattie, they were able to finish the yodeling task in no time and move on. Since they were cheerleaders, they chose to complete the dance task in the Detour.

They had to complete a choreographed dance routine according to the music. Quinton and Mattie were able to complete the dance task as well and run to the finish line. The team managed to come in 10th place and advance to the next round.

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday night at 9.30 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check local listings for more information.

