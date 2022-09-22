Who was eliminated from The Amazing Race Season 34 premiere? Episode 1 recap and more

Season 34 of The Amazing Race premiered on CBS on Wednesday, September 21, and saw 12 teams competing to cross the world's biggest race. However, one team was eliminated right in the first episode.

Aastha Lal and Nina Duong were the first couple to be eliminated from the race after they failed to finish the tasks given to them.

Aastha said that as Asians, they were overachievers and wanted to score more credit in the race by being quick. So they decided to ask some German locals for detailed directions to avoid getting confused. However, this made them the last team to drive out of the lot and they still got lost on their way to the location.

They barely finished the challenges, and reached the pit stop seconds after Aubrey and David. Aastha said that although the couple was eliminated, she had fun in the challenge and had no regrets. They also said that they would definitely laugh about this moment for the rest of their lives.

The Amazing Race fans, however, were upset over Aastha Lal and Nina Duong being eliminated on the first day itself.

The Amazing Race fans upset over Aastha and Nina's elimination

Some The Amazing Race fans took to Twitter to support the couple but others blamed it on their excessive planning and taking too much time to get directions. Fans also said that although the couple were eliminated, it was "an exciting way" to start the season. However, there were others too who were disappointed with the premiere and went on to call it the "most terrible night of reality TV in history."

Daniel G. @ItsDGenerator #AmazingRace Damn! I hoped Aastha & Nina would make it through. Either way, an exciting start to hopefully a great season! #TAR34 Damn! I hoped Aastha & Nina would make it through. Either way, an exciting start to hopefully a great season! #TAR34 #AmazingRace

Platrium @PL83M Aashta & Nina already thinking about The #AmazingRace pit stop when we haven't seen them do any of the 3 tasks yet... Aashta & Nina already thinking about The #AmazingRace pit stop when we haven't seen them do any of the 3 tasks yet... 😂

Platrium @PL83M Aashta & Nina on The #AmazingRace being overachieving is so relatable. Aashta & Nina on The #AmazingRace being overachieving is so relatable. 😆

michael trulsen @MTrulsen Ironic that the team that spent the most time planning on the map how to get everywhere so they wouldn't get lost ended up eliminated first #AmazingRace Ironic that the team that spent the most time planning on the map how to get everywhere so they wouldn't get lost ended up eliminated first #AmazingRace

What happened on The Amazing Race premiere?

On the premiere of The Amazing Race, host Phil Keoghan introduced new challenges and rules for the season. All the teams had the opportunity to perform the three tasks in any order they chose thanks to a new twist called "Scramble." It was also revealed that in the new season, one team will definitely be eliminated in every episode.

The episode description of the premiere episode read:

"Twelve new teams start their journey in Munich; a team is eliminated."

The three challenges given to the players were to roll a beer keg around a puzzle made of hay, saw some wood at the Biergarten Seehaus and finally, smash a big piece of ice at the Biergarten Seehaus.

Marcus & Michael failed at their first attempt of the roll challenge and had to restart again. Although three other couples, Abby-Will, Aubrey-David and Derek-Claire started the roll challenge together, only Derek and Claire finished the task.

Twins Emily and Molly were the first to reach the smash challenge, and Luis and Michelle soon followed them where Luis quickly chopped up the ice.

Linton and Sharik worked hard and overtook Rick and Dom at the sawing challenge even after arriving late at the destination. Meanwhile, Tim and Rex were lost in their path.

Ultimately, Derek and Claire were the first couple to clear all the challenges and head to the pitstop, Friedensengal, where they had to find the Angel of Peace.

Glenda & Lumumba also picked up speed during the final half of the race and headed to the pitstop. Marcus' team got lost on their way to their third task but were finally able to complete the saw challenge at the last moment. Following all this, the rankings for the first episode were:

Derek & Claire Glenda & Lumumba Quinton & Mattie Linton & Sharik Molly & Emily Marcus & Michael Tim & Rex Abby & Will Rich & Dom Luis & Michelle Aubrey & David Aastha & Nina (Now eliminated)

Derek and Claire won $2,500 each for finishing the challenge first.

The Amazing Race airs on CBS every Wednesday at 10 pm ET

