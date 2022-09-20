Who are Emily and Molly from The Amazing Race Season 34? Identical twins were separated at birth

The Amazing Race is back with another adventurous season. With $1 million up for grabs, pairs are pumped to take part and travel the world. For the first time, the series will begin outside the USA. However, that’s not the only thing different in the upcoming season.

Around 12 teams will compete for the title this time instead of 11, and there will be no non-elimination legs. The complete cast list for The Amazing Race was recently announced, with one pair standing out amongst the rest. Emily and Molly, twin sisters who were separated at birth, are on their way to winning one of the biggest races in television history.

The two made headlines last year after they connected for the first time since they last saw each other in Korea as infants. The two were adopted by different families and led very different lives until a DNA test got them back together.

In a sneak peek, host Phil Keoghan spoke about The Amazing Race:

"The start of the race is always super exciting because you have all these all these teams with all this potential energy and then we also have something to celebrate."

The Amazing Race is set to kick-off its 400th leg on Wednesday, September 21, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

Long lost twins unite to compete in The Amazing Race Season 34

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert spent 36 years apart and only became aware of each other’s existence last year. The two were born in Korea and were adopted by two different families. While Emily works for a law firm and currently lives in Pennsylvania, Molly, a healthcare admin, comes from Florida.

The two appeared on The Ellen Show while Wanda Sykes appeared as a guest host. They spoke about taking a DNA test which led them to find each other. Emily told Wanda that her daughter was interested in finding Emily’s biological family and had asked her for a DNA test “year after year” for five years. Molly looked into a genetic marker kit after a health scare in 2020 when she realized she had no health history.

Their lives changed on March 3, 2021, when Molly’s test results came back and said she had one close relative named Isabel. She then reached out to Isabel on 23andMe and told her they share the same DNA and that she was adopted from South Korea in 1985.

Emily said:

"I had a message from 23andMe that said that you have a relative match, and this relative is trying to reach out to you. Obviously, she was a sister of some sort. I didn’t know at that moment that she was an identical twin sister."

Emily and her daughter then googled Molly and looked at her videos and pictures, but she still had a hard time with it being her sister, even though it had become very evident. The two recalled their first meeting, and Emily said that it was “the best day” of her life. Molly said that both of them were nervous, and she wondered if Emily would look like her.

She further said:

"We cried, and it was just a magical moment. Our whole lives just changed that day."

In their introductory video for The Amazing Race shared by Entertainment Weekly, the two spoke about the differences in their upbringing. They talked about how being on the show isn’t just about winning $1 million but also about spending time together.

The audience will see more of how identical these reunited twins are on The Amazing Race Season 34 as they set out to win the cash prize and the title.

