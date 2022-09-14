Did Britney Spears have twins? Sons' ages explored as singer wishes them Happy Birthday on Instagram 

American pop star Britney Spears wished her teen sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, on their birthday amidst the ongoing family drama. On September 14, the 40-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures with her sons, which were clicked last year.

"Happy birthday Preston and Jayden!!! Love you both so much !!! These photos are from last year!!!"

Britney Spears shares her two kids with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007.

Britney Spears' sons' ages explored

Maurizio Glovia @MaurizioGlovia Britney Spears Wishes Her Two Sons Happy Birthday Amid Their Estrangement Britney Spears Wishes Her Two Sons Happy Birthday Amid Their Estrangement https://t.co/4bR8vGvWf5

Contrary to popular opinion, Britney Spears's sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, are not twins but have a very little age gap.

A year after their marriage, Britney Spears and Kevin welcomed their first child, Sean, on September 14, 2005. Currently, he is 17 years old. The duo again became parents to their second son, Jayden, after he was born on September 12, 2006.

Last month, Kevin Federline gave a bombshell interview to ITV where he revealed that their teen sons did not purposely want to see Spears, which revealed the strained relationship of the singer with her kids.

Recently, in an interview with ITV, Jayden talked about her relationship with Spears and how her social media posts are bothering him.

"It's almost as if she has to post something on Instagram to get attention. This has gone on for years and years and years. There's a high chance this is never really gonna stop."

Jayden stated that there was "no hate" between them but added that "it will take a lot of time and effort" to repair their strained bond.

"I 100% think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

He also stated that "maybe" one day, they can all sit down like this and talk again. After the interview went viral, Britney Spears took to her Instagram and shared a now-deleted post, responding to Jayden's thoughts.

"Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with, ‘I hope she gets better, I will pray for her.' Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to continue to get better so I can continue giving your dad 40 grand a month? Or is the reason you guys have decided to be hateful is that it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?"

She also added how things would not be "good enough" if she did not do whatever her sons demanded.

"You and your brother left me in that house always two hours early. Preston would sleep, you would play the piano the whole time, and if I didn’t shower you guys with gifts and have amazing food ready and play a motherf**king saint, it was still never good enough."

As of now, Britney Spears' kids have not commented on her birthday post.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das