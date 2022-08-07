"They made the decision": Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears' sons purposely refuses to see their mother

Kevin Federline, Britney Spears' former husband, has finally broken his silence on the pop star's troubled life through conservatorship and legal matters, and how their two kids have supposedly avoided her for months.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, published on August 6, Federline, 44, revealed that Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, have purposely refused to see their famous mother and even chose not to attend her wedding with Sam Asghari.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Federline then spoke about Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. He said it had been tough to live through that, especially because of the intense media attention on it.

“This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else. It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Ever since Britney Spears' conservatorship ended, the Scream and Shout crooner has been actively posting pictures on her Instagram handle, some of which are also of her posing naked. According to Federline, this movement of freedom has not been easy for their teen kids. Federline said:

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Kevin Federline sympathized with Britney Spears' father

Britney Spears' court-ordered conservatorship, which began in 2008 following her public breakdown in 2007, was managed by her father Jamie Spears. Although the pop star has dubbed him "abusive," Federline stated that he seemed to mean well throughout.

“I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK. When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life.”

Federline, who himself took out a restraining order against Jamie in 2019, added that his children had a lot of questions about Britney's conservatorship.

“I don’t know that I can answer all of them for them but I just tried to explain to them that your mom needed help, you know, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better.”

As per the article, Kevin Federline also stated that he would "absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives."

“Especially if that’s what the boys wanted. I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.”

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline tied the knot in 2004, after three months of dating. They welcomed two boys, but Spears filed for divorce in 2006, post which, Kevin was granted full custody of the children.

