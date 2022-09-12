'A huge part of me has died': Britney Spears opens up on her sons leaving

American pop-star Britney Spears says that she feels like a part of her “has died” because of her strained relationship with her sons.

Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with former husband Kevin Federline. The singer noted that she used to see her kids way more at one point when they were between the ages of six and nine. She added that she hasn't seen them in over six months and that they have blocked her.

Britney Spears' comments come after her ex-husband and younger son spoke about her social media activity and mental state in an ITV news documentary.

The singer took to Instagram over the weekend and wrote:

"With my kids now making the claims that she's not good enough; she wants attention — yeah, I do want to be heard, and I'm angry, and I subconsciously want to offend people because I've been so f— offended.”

In the documentary interview, Britney Spears' 15-year-old son, Jayden James, reportedly said:

“I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.”

In a series of audio clips posted to her Instagram, Spears shared:

“Literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything. I look forward to seeing them. That was what I live for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone.”

She further noted:

“I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them, just to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

Speaking about the part where she used to have her kids way more than Federline at one point, Spears shared:

“I mean, people don’t remember that part because they always focused on the negative, but from when they were 6 to 9 years old, I had them 70 percent of the time.”

Britney Spears shared a joint custody of her children with former husband Kevin Federline

In September 2019, Spears and Federline, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007 had amended their joint custody agreement. The amended agreement allowed Spears to spend 30 per cent of the time with her kids.

When Britney married Sam Asghari earlier this month, neither Federline nor her sons attended the wedding in June. Spears was also expecting a child with he current husband Sam Asghari. However, in May, Spears and Asghari, 28, announced that their pregnancy tragically ended with a miscarriage.

In early August, Federline shared videos of Spears allegedly reprimanding her sons. Spears, in a since deleted Instagram post, wrote:

“There’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL. They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!!”

Britney Spears says she might never perform again

Spears, in a separate post, noted that she might not perform in the near future as she feels "traumatized" by the 13-year conservatorship.

In a different Instagram post, the singer took aim at her father Jamie Spears, who was removed from the conservatorship by a California judge in September 2021. She wrote:

"I'm pretty traumatized for life and yes I'm p*s**d as f**k and no I won't probably perform again just because I'm stubborn and I will make my point."

The conservatorship was established when the artist began having public mental struggles as hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her and she lost custody of her children. Her financial conservatorship, which controlled much of her life and finances for more than 13 years, ended in November last year.

Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny ruled:

“Effective today… the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Spears is hereby terminated. And that is the order of the court.”

Following the ruling, Britney Spears wrote on her social media page that she loved her fans, followed by the hashtag #FreedBritney.

