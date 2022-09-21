What are Marcus and Michael’s jobs? Meet the military brothers from The Amazing Race Season 34

The Amazing Race Season 34 contestants, Marcus and Michael, are military brothers who will now compete with 11 other teams in a bid to be declared the winner of the new season. Season 34 will air on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10/9c on CBS.

The teams in season 34 will travel to France, Spain, Austria, Italy, Iceland, and Jordan. During the leg in Petra, Jordan, teams will be tasked to reproduce a scene from Best Picture Oscar winner Lawrence of Arabia (1962), learn the Arabic alphabet, and perform a Jordanian folk dance to learn about the next location.

The starting line-up for The Amazing Race competition will be in Munich, while the finish line will be in Nashville.

All about The Amazing Race Season 34 participants Marcus and Michael Craig

Marcus, 38, is a tank commander from Richmond Hill, GA, and Michael, 30, is an Air Force pilot from Alamogordo, NM. It was Marcus who “introduced” his “little brother” to The Amazing Race. Marcus completed his early education at Orrville High School and graduated from Bowie State University with a Master of Public Administration (MPA) Public Policy and Management in 2015.

In 2007, he started his career as a Franchise owner of Jan-Pro Cleaning Systems and “co-owned an operated Commercial Cleaning Franchise in the Greater Cleveland Area.” For the 2007 Calendar year, his franchise was recognized as the “highest grossing franchise in the Greater Cleveland Area, grossing over $200K in revenue,” as per his LinkedIn profile.

After working there for over a year, Marcus joined the United States Army as a United States Army Service Member in September 2008. He has served the country for more than 14 years.

The brothers have now joined hands to compete on The Amazing Race. They are a force to be reckoned with as they are just as “intellectual as they are physical.” The brothers already have a strategy to handle alliances and are excited about their new adventure. In the preview clip, Marcus says:

“I’ve traveled through a lot of countries and so has he. So it is awesome that he is here and that we are allowed to do this with time off from the military. I feel excited and ready to go.”

About The Amazing Race 2022

Derrick Walker Jr @DerrickWalkerJ2 #TheAmazingRace If you know me you know I have a little obsession with The Amazing Race. New season starts tonight. #TheAmazingRace If you know me you know I have a little obsession with The Amazing Race. New season starts tonight. https://t.co/WifDWIMMvI

The new season of The Amazing Race is all set to air on Wednesday on CBS. Besides having an international starting line-up, season 34 will not have non-elimination legs for the first time.

As per CBS, host Phil Keoghan will reveal a “game-changing element” in the first leg of the show. Keoghan even confirmed that there will be no U-Turns this season. In a statement to Parade, Keoghan said:

“I don’t know if it’s been that big of an element content-wise over the years. I mean, a lot of U-Turns have have just been passed over. There’s a lot that don’t get used for one reason or another. That was just not part of the focus of coming back this time. We had other things to focus on.”

Filming of season 34 commenced on May 22 and wrapped in mid-June. Production of the competition show started a week after the season 33 finale aired.

Tune in to CBS on Wednesday to watch the military brothers on The Amazing Race.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far