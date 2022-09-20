How many years ago did Will and Abby meet? Childhood sweethearts are all set to participate in The Amazing Race 2022

Childhood sweethearts Will and Abby, who have been best friends since Kindergarten, are all set to participate in their favorite show, The Amazing Race 2022. The couple will participate in Season 34 of the reality competition, which will air its first episode on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10/9c on CBS.

Along with Will and Abby, 11 other teams will participate in the Emmy Award-winning Series. The contestants will travel to Munich, Germany, for the starting line and compete at various other locations.

The synopsis of season 34 reads:

“After 21 years and 33 trips around the globe, the Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE celebrates 400 episodes with 12 new teams who go on their journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 34th edition of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE on the season premiere in its new time period on Wednesday.”

All about The Amazing Race 2022 participants Will and Abby

Abby Garrett, 24, is a Data Scientist, while Will Freeman, 25, is an accountant from Birmingham, Alabama. They have been best friends since kindergarten, but have been dating for about “eight years” now.

Will and Abby went to the same high school, Mountain Brook School in Birmingham, Alabama, and have been together since then. After finishing high school, Abby went to MIT for higher studies.

Abby and Will are “super fans” of The Amazing Race. The couple has been watching the competition since they started dating a few years back and have been “game planning” every episode.

Participating in the show is a “dream come true” for the couple as they “love” the show very much. Abby was over the moon and very “excited” after getting the call to participate in The Amazing Race. Will says:

“So, Abby actually got the call and I think screamed. I thought something was wrong.”

The couple now hopes their “strategies made on the couch” also work on the streets. Abby and Will even hope that with “support, communication and keeping a level ahead,” they have a chance to win the competition.

About The Amazing Race 2022

The Amazing Race 2022 will air its first episode on Wednesday, September 21, and introduce 12 teams to the viewers. The synopsis of episode 1, titled Many Firsts but Don’t Be Last, reads:

“Twelve new teams start their journey in Munich; a team is eliminated.”

The game show is a multi-Emmy award-winning reality series hosted by Phil Keoghan. This season, 12 teams will embark on a trek around the world, and at every destination, each team must compete in a few mental and physical challenges.

“Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning The Amazing Race and the $1 million prize.”

The American Adventure reality game show first aired in 2001 and has been a fan favorite ever since. Kim and Penn Holderness were declared the winners of Season 33.

Tune in to CBS on Wednesday to watch The Amazing Race Season 34. The show can also be streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far