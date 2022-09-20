Who are Aastha Lal and Nina Duong? Meet the engaged couple from The Amazing Race Season 22

The engaged couple Aastha Lal and Nina Duong are all set to participate in Season 34 of The Amazing Race, premiering on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10/9c on CBS.

In this new season, the teams will travel to several countries, including Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland, and Nashville. As per the synopsis of the show:

“The show also visits the ancient city of Petra, in Jordan, where teams will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film "Lawrence of Arabia," perform a Jordanian folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet. Also, for the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, there will be no non-elimination legs.”

Further adding:

“With one team being eliminated at the end of every leg, it will be one of the most grueling races in the show's history and teams will be in for a surprise when host Phil Keoghan teases a game-changing element in the first leg of the race.”

The Amazing Race participants Aastha Lal and Nina Duong are multifaceted

The new season of The Amazing Race will be packed with new challenges and new places, and Aastha Lal, and Nina Duong, are ready to take on the hurdles together to win the competition. Aastha, 33, is the VP of operations at Icon Media, whereas Nina, 34, is the Director of Business Development of Fisheye Learning.

Aastha completed her education at Schulich School of Business - York University with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing, and Strategy. She even joined the City University of Hong Kong to complete her studies in International Advertising, per her LinkedIn profile.

The “digital creator, stand-up comedian, and Meditation Coach” Aastha started her career in 2009 as a marketing strategist. After climbing the corporate ladder, she joined Icon Media in 2019 as an account director and is currently working as the Vice President of Operations.

Nina completed her studies at the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. She has even studied at Rutgers University for a Master of Education, per her LinkedIn profile.

She started her career in 2007 as a resident assistant & housing ambassador. After working with reputed organizations over the years, Nina is currently working as the Director of Business Development & Senior Consultant at Fisheye Learning.

In the new series of The Amazing Race, 12 teams will be sent on a trek worldwide. The rewards of the game are described as:

“At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges - some mental and some physical - and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning the grand prize."

Tune in on CBS on September 21 to watch Aastha and Nina compete in season 34 of The Amazing Race along with other participants. Stay tuned for exciting updates about the show.

