What time will The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 2 air? Traditional wedding dance, release date and more

We are still not over the season premiere of The Amazing Race that came out on September 21, 2022. Episode 2 of the show’s 34th season will air on CBS on Wednesday, September 28 at 9:30 pm ET. Fans can also stream the episode on Hulu Plus.

With 11 teams left on the show, this week’s race will take place in Innsbruck, Austria. The teams will be asked to perform a cultural staple of the place and solve two more roadblocks in any order to get the final destination clue.

What to expect from The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 2?

On the upcoming episode of The Amazing Race, one contestant, one from each team, will be asked to perform three yodels with the help of some instructions. Yodeling is a popular folk singing tradition where the performer changes his/her tone rapidly from low to high pitched and vica-versa.

The episode description reads:

"Teams explore the beauty of Austria and must learn a traditional wedding dance and yodel."

In a promo, fans can see Rex Ryan having a tough time performing the task because he couldn't read the cards. Rex has dyslexia, which was diagoned just 15 years ago. His partner Tim gets worried for him in the video but cannot help him because of the rules.

One of the eleven teams will get eliminated in the episode.

What happened on The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 1?

On the first episode of The Amazing Race on September 21, 2022, host Phil Keoghan explained the new challenges and rules to the 12 teams. One of them was Scramble where the players could perform their three tasks in any order to reach the final clue.

The challenges were to roll a beer keg through an obstacle course, saw through a piece of log and smash a piece of ice. The contestants were provided with maps and cars to reach their destination.

Michael and Marcus failed to cross the roll challenge on their first attempt but cleared it on their second one. Derek’s team quickly overcame the challenge while Rich’s team took four attempts to clear the challenge.

At the saw challenge point, Linton and Sharik worked smart and let the saw do all the work for them without putting in much muscle work. Derek’s team got an advantage as by the time they reached the ice stop, the ice block had started to melt. Luis cracked the ice very quickly using his strength.

The episode description read:

"Twelve new teams start their journey in Munich; a team is eliminated."

Aastha and Nina took a long time to understand the directions and were the last ones to leave the parking lot. Tim and Nina's team were lost for most of the episode.

The final pit spot for the contestants was Friedensengal.

Derek and Claire were the first team to reach the final point and won $2500 for it. Glenda and Lumumba came second while Mattie and Quinton came third. Nina and Aastha lost the challenge by just a couple of seconds and were eliminated. Aastha said that they had fun on the show and would always laugh at the memories of the show.

Now only 11 teams remain in the race and each week one contestant will be eliminated from the show. The Amazing Race airs on CBS every Wednesday at 10 pm ET, with the exception of this week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far