Who is Tim Mann? Meet former NFL coach Rex Ryan’s teammate from The Amazing Race Season 34

The Amazing Race is set to return on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, with a brand new and adventurous season. Competing for $1 million are 12 pairs who have their eyes on the prize. One of the teams set to participate is former NFL coach Rex Ryan and probation officer Tim Mann, also Rex’s golf buddy.

The two had initially connected over the Buffalo Bills. In a promo, Ryan said that Tim was a huge fan and that he had “failed miserably” to coach the same team.

The show will continue to feature some of the changes it had adopted in the previous season due to Covid-19 restrictions. To ensure the crew and cast members’ safety, everyone will still be traveling by charter jet but will largely stick to European routes and will cover destinations such as Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and for the first time, Jordan.

Golf buddies Rex Ryan and Tim Mann to compete in the latest season of The Amazing Race

The Amazing Race host described Rex as “larger than life” and Tim as a “powerlifter.” In a conversation with Parade about the upcoming season’s cast, he said:

"The two of them bring presence. I expect to see them want to stamp their authority on the competition right out of the gate. They let us know that right away."

The Amazing Race @AmazingRaceCBS 🏽 These golf buddies from Brentwood, TN hope to lean on each other and think they might be viewed as the underdogs.🤝 Say hello to Tim and Rex!🏽 These golf buddies from Brentwood, TN hope to lean on each other and think they might be viewed as the underdogs.🤝 #AmazingRace Say hello to Tim and Rex!👋🏽 These golf buddies from Brentwood, TN hope to lean on each other and think they might be viewed as the underdogs.🤝 #AmazingRace https://t.co/bn4wQDJBEE

Former NFL head coach, Rex, is one of the league’s most known names who began his career as a college football coach. They both initially connected over the Buffalo Bills and grew closer while Tim’s mother battled ALS. Rex said that Tim is “like a brother.”

Team T-Rex, as they like to be called, have been friends for six or seven years. In their introductory video for The Amazing Race, Ryan said:

"I think a lot of people will just love us because we are kinda the underdogs here."

The two introduced themselves and spoke about how they became friends. As for their strategy, Ryan said:

"I know a little bit about team building. If you want to be really good, you lean on yourself but if you wanna be great, you lean on yourself and others."

Tim Mann said that networking and team building could be their advantage in the latest leg of The Amazing Race. He briefly implied that heights are not his strong suit and said that Rex wants to do heights. To this, Rex said:

"I wanna do ‘em because you don't wanna do ‘em."

The Amazing Race @AmazingRaceCBS #AmazingRace It's time to choose your racers!🤩 Meet the teams of season 34 who will be racing around the globe for a chance at $1 million dollars. It's time to choose your racers!🤩 Meet the teams of season 34 who will be racing around the globe for a chance at $1 million dollars.✈️🌍 #AmazingRace https://t.co/IiSkVakaXJ

Other pairs competing against them in the upcoming season include twin sisters Emily and Molly, Latin dancers Aubrey and David, retired cheerleaders Quinton and Mattie, married couple Luis and Michelle, and military brothers Marcus and Michael.

Viewers will also get to see father-daughter duo Linton and Sharik, to be married Aastha and Nina, motivational speakers Rich and Dom, high school sweethearts Will and Abby, newlyweds Glenda and Lumumba, and Big Brother couple Derek and Claire competing for the ultimate prize.

The Amazing Race Season 34 will premiere on Wednesday, September 21 at 10 pm ET on CBS with Phil Keoghan as host.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far