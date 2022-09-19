Big Brother Season 24 Episode 31: Fans left with mixed reactions after Turner confronts Brittany on flipping the vote

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode saw the houseguests competing in the Power of Veto (PoV) competition and nominating two fellow cast members for eviction. With only four contestants remaining in the game, the stakes are much higher than expected and one of them is at risk of going to the jury.

On this week's episode of Big Brother, Turner blamed Brittany for using his friendship with Alyssa to get him to vote for her when Brittany flipped her vote to Taylor. This lost Turner a jury vote for Alyssa and possibly even cost him her friendship.

When Turner confronted Brittany about the same, the latter didn't give a response. However, in a confessional, she blamed Turner for being "slimy" earlier with votes. She confessed that Turner had previously flipped many votes to evict houseguests, including Kyle and Michael, and when she did the same, she was receiving the flak.

The confrontation left fans siding with both Brittany and Turner's sides. Keep reading to find out what they have to say.

Fans react to Big Brother contestants Turner and Brittany's argument

While Turner blamed Brittany for using his friendship with Alyssa to gain a jury vote, Brittany chose not to respond but confessed to Turner having no loyalty towards previous houseguests.

Fans, however, had their own opinions on the same. While some sided with Brittany and applauded her move, others sided with Turner and slammed her for flipping the vote.

Stephanie @Helpmeimpoor88 LMAO!! Brittany talking about how slimy it was for Turner to vote out his friend (Alyssa), when she LITERALLY did that to Taylor. AND trying to pin it against Turner. Tf?! #BB24 LMAO!! Brittany talking about how slimy it was for Turner to vote out his friend (Alyssa), when she LITERALLY did that to Taylor. AND trying to pin it against Turner. Tf?! #BB24 🤣

Taylor for AFP✨ @immastannn_ So Brittany you ain’t slimey for what you did? Yea Turner did those things but like you slimey too sis?? And the way she acted in this convo was SO CHILDISH. Girl meet me outside 🤺 #BB24 So Brittany you ain’t slimey for what you did? Yea Turner did those things but like you slimey too sis?? And the way she acted in this convo was SO CHILDISH. Girl meet me outside 🤺 #BB24

Capriana @bisousdebonbons @mollygolden2011 how Brittany gonna say Turner has no loyalty ☠️ pots and kettles #bb24 @mollygolden2011 how Brittany gonna say Turner has no loyalty ☠️ pots and kettles #bb24

Keith @lovinlovesluv For Brittany to mention Kyle when referring to Turner's loyalty confirms she didn't give af about standing up against racism. She's a fraud! #BB24 For Brittany to mention Kyle when referring to Turner's loyalty confirms she didn't give af about standing up against racism. She's a fraud! #BB24 https://t.co/b7uKv1L1jG

Jason @Tribute347 Y’all attacking Brittany but did she lie no she didn’t. Turner’s gameplay is just as shitty as her so attach turner too #BB24 Y’all attacking Brittany but did she lie no she didn’t. Turner’s gameplay is just as shitty as her so attach turner too #BB24

Shella @shellabella75 Brittany’s response to Turner was fantastic. She doesn’t owe him a thing! But she should’ve told him to take a shower. 🤣🤣🤣 #bb24 Brittany’s response to Turner was fantastic. She doesn’t owe him a thing! But she should’ve told him to take a shower. 🤣🤣🤣 #bb24

Uma @ItsUmaUma Brittany looked deranged during and after that Turner convo. She kinda ate ngl #BB24 Brittany looked deranged during and after that Turner convo. She kinda ate ngl #BB24

Montes #1 Hater @JoeAbdinKeating #BB24 Is Brittany wrong? Turner has turned on all his friends including Joseph. He isn’t a victim #BB24 Is Brittany wrong? Turner has turned on all his friends including Joseph. He isn’t a victim

Cree Lincoln @idkwhosaidthat #BB24 Turner being pissed at Brittany having a lack of allegiance is funny af when he folded on EVERYBODY he’s worked with lol #BigBrother Turner being pissed at Brittany having a lack of allegiance is funny af when he folded on EVERYBODY he’s worked with lol #BigBrother #BB24

Taylor Hale makes it to the finale on Big Brother Season 24

In the previous episode of Big Brother, Taylor was on the block alongside Alyssa at the risk of being eliminated. However, the live vote ended in a tie after close ally Brittany voted for Taylor to be evicted and Turner to Alyssa. The Head of Household (HoH) Monte then chose to save his potential showmance partner Taylor, leading to Alyssa's elimination.

However, the contestants had to gear up for another week's Head of Household (HoH) and Power of Veto (PoV) competitions. In a classic twist of fate, fan-favorite contestant Taylor Hale won the title of HoH and had the power to nominate two fellow cast members for eviction. She also won a straight ticket into the season finale of the reality competition series, giving fans a reason to celebrate.

The Big Brother HoH for the week has been a target since the show's premiere and has been up on the block almost every week because of the many alliances formed between contestants. However, those who targeted her, including Ameerah, Daniel, Nicole, Jasmine, Indy and many others, were evicted because of the formation of a major Leftovers Alliance.

With Taylor winning the Head of Household (HoH) and making it to the season finale, the remaining houseguests Monte, Turner and Brittany have to fight hard for their survival. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out which member makes it to the jury and who sits alongside Taylor in the Top 3 spot in the finale.

With only four contestants remaining in the competition, the stakes are much higher and the houseguests will give it their all to win the title and the grand cash prize of $750,000.

Season 24 of Big Brother has been dramatic in more ways than one. As the show inches closer to the season finale, the jury members have an important decision to make. The jury currently constitutes of former contestants Indy, Jasmine, Joseph, Kyle, Terrance, Michael and Alyssa. Who will they vote for as the winner?

Keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far