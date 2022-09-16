"I'm so proud of Taylor": Fans rejoice as Taylor wins Head of Household (HoH) and makes it to finale night on Big Brother 

Big Brother Season 24 aired its live eviction episode on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 9:00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode moved quickly as the nominees Taylor and Alyssa strategized to form alliances and mark themselves safe to make the Top 4 contestants this season.

The live vote ended in a tie after Brittany flipped her vote, subsequently having Head of House (HoH) Monte make the final decision, leading to Alyssa's eviction from the competition.

With a new week of Big Brother starting on finale night, the remaining houseguests Taylor, Monte, Turner and Brittany participated in the new Head of Household competition. In what would be called a pleasant twist for the audience, fan-favorite contestant Taylor Hale won the competition, winning the power and also a straight ticket to finale night.

Fans were extremely happy with Taylor's win and took to social media to celebrate the same. One tweeted:

TAYLOR FOR AFP @bigbrother_afp . #bb24 im lowkey getting emotional rn. for everyone who's been supporting taylor since the beginning.. yk the type of emotional roller coaster we've been thru every single week. BUT WE MADE IT TO FINALE! im so proud of taylor. im so mf proud im lowkey getting emotional rn. for everyone who's been supporting taylor since the beginning.. yk the type of emotional roller coaster we've been thru every single week. BUT WE MADE IT TO FINALE! im so proud of taylor. im so mf proud💗. #bb24 https://t.co/9SslyN7CwP

Season 24 of the hit reality competition has been widely watched by the audience. The series has been in the news since its premiere, as some contestants were highly favorable in viewers eyes, whereas others were criticized for their gameplay and comments against fellow cast memebers.

With the final four players in place, it is anyone's game and the upcoming week will be interesting.

Fans celebrate as Taylor wins Head of Household on Big Brother

Mel 🔑 @melbrown00

#BB24 OH MY GOD TAYLOR WON HOH AND IS A FINALIST!! My HEART! OH MY GOD TAYLOR WON HOH AND IS A FINALIST!! My HEART! ❤️❤️#BB24 https://t.co/WKRXfVBRUY

Although the episode started with Taylor on the block, which made fans anxious of her safety, she was not the one who got evicted. Following Alyssa's eviction from the Big Brother house, the remaining houseguests, Taylor, Turner and Brittany, except the reigning HoH Monte, took part in the new competition.

In a move that was expected by fans, but also one that came at a crucial point in the game, Taylor became the new HoH, earning the power to put two fellow members up on the block as well as a straight ticket to the Big Brother finale.

Taylor had been targeted for eviction since the first week and had been called out by many contestants. She was also a major target of the Girl's Girls alliance consisting of Ameerah, Nicole, Paloma, Jasmine, Indy and Alyssa inside the house. However, everyone from the party have been voted out.

bibi @bibigbrother



We love a full circle moment.



An alliance formed based on jealousy & Taylor bashing now gets to watch her make the final 4. Outlasted the girls girls with easeWe love a full circle moment.An alliance formed based on jealousy & Taylor bashing now gets to watch her make the final 4. #BB24 Outlasted the girls girls with ease 👑We love a full circle moment. An alliance formed based on jealousy & Taylor bashing now gets to watch her make the final 4. #BB24 https://t.co/rXFIBJeuFE

Fans were extremely happy at fan-favorite contestant Taylor's win at such an important time in the game and took to social media to express their feelings.

Sharon Tharp @sharontharp



That is all. Taylor was a target from week one. She is now in the final 3.That is all. #bb24 Taylor was a target from week one. She is now in the final 3.That is all. #bb24

Sonya 🎃 @SonyaxBlac #bb24 Taylor winning the F4 HOH makes Big Brother history, as she joins Azah Awasum & Danielle Reyes as the only black women in bbus history to ever make it to the Final 3 & Finale night Taylor winning the F4 HOH makes Big Brother history, as she joins Azah Awasum & Danielle Reyes as the only black women in bbus history to ever make it to the Final 3 & Finale night 🔥 #bb24 https://t.co/oDn3rpo0pq

Mel 🔑 @melbrown00

#BB24 Idc what anyone says, Taylor’s big brother underdog story is THEE one. Oh my god. Idc what anyone says, Taylor’s big brother underdog story is THEE one. Oh my god. #BB24 https://t.co/TghL0GNr5g

A ✨ @aliyuppp one thing about my sister Taylor, she always gonna live to game another day #bb24 one thing about my sister Taylor, she always gonna live to game another day #bb24 https://t.co/gQxV87iim5

bibi @bibigbrother 🍾🥂



This is for the haters that said she wouldn’t make final 3 #BB24 TAYLOR NATION WE MADE IT TO FINALE NIGHT.🍾🥂This is for the haters that said she wouldn’t make final 3 TAYLOR NATION WE MADE IT TO FINALE NIGHT. ✨🎉🍾🥂This is for the haters that said she wouldn’t make final 3 😁 #BB24 https://t.co/mjQf3gElCU

Montay WINS!! @addicted2mess 🏾 🏾



#BB24 Taylor isn't seeing that jury house. A lot of fanfics are being deleted right now. Thank you lawd Taylor isn't seeing that jury house. A lot of fanfics are being deleted right now. Thank you lawd 🙏🏾🙏🏾#BB24

reci ⚜️| 10-26 @valerie_galery Nah this like the craziest season of all time Taylor was almost outta here week one and now going to finale #bb24 Nah this like the craziest season of all time Taylor was almost outta here week one and now going to finale #bb24 https://t.co/DjQEROD9Ii

Kristie 🖤✨ @krislee__242 Bitches were big mad when Taylor put on her finale dress at the beginning of the season, I hope they're fuming when they see her in it again AND on finale night. #bb24 Bitches were big mad when Taylor put on her finale dress at the beginning of the season, I hope they're fuming when they see her in it again AND on finale night. #bb24 https://t.co/R9Kz7DiCKW

michelle @meeshelles Brittany just voted Taylor out and Taylor just won HOH. I couldn’t make Taylor’s BB journey up if I tried the instant karma is profound #BB24 Brittany just voted Taylor out and Taylor just won HOH. I couldn’t make Taylor’s BB journey up if I tried the instant karma is profound #BB24

ᥫ᭡ taylor4afp #tay750k @98xamdim taylor winning the most important HOH & then talking about the finale outfit that almost got her sent home is ICONIC. ICONIC ICONIC ICONIC #bb24 taylor winning the most important HOH & then talking about the finale outfit that almost got her sent home is ICONIC. ICONIC ICONIC ICONIC #bb24 https://t.co/sDnoL80GJG

What does HoH Taylor's win mean for the rest of the week on Big Brother?

Now that Alyssa has been sent to the jury, only four players remain to compete in the series until one walks away with the title and a cash prize of $750,000. However, the jury has the most important role to play as they will decide who to crown the winner of the season on the finale night.

The jury members on Big Brother Season 24 currently consist of - Indy, Jasmine, Joseph, Kyle, Terrance, Michael, and Alyssa. Most of them are in a good place with Taylor's game and are supportive of her. This means that the current week will be crucial for the HoH to make some important decisions.

Taylor had previously planned on reaching the final two with Brittany and becoming two women’s Top 2 finalists. While she was on the block, Taylor depended on the Brittany's vote to keep her safe as she was unsure of Turner's vote, with the latter being a close ally of Alyssa.

However, it was completely the other way around. Although Turner was Alyssa's closest friend, he still preferred to play Big Brother over his friendship and voted to evict the latter. Meanwhile Brittany was the one who flipped her vote and went back on her alliance with Taylor by voting for her.

It will be interesting to see who Taylor puts up on the block next week as she now knows about Britanny's plans to blindside her in the previous vote. However, the new HoH also promised Alyssa that she would ensure that two women make the final two. But with Taylor's budding showmance with Monte, dynamics in the house can change swiftly.

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother #BB24 That’s all for now, folks! You can find the exclusive extended first look at Julie’s eviction interview TOMORROW on @CBSMornings That’s all for now, folks! You can find the exclusive extended first look at Julie’s eviction interview TOMORROW on @CBSMornings. 🎊 #BB24 https://t.co/tVdSYkerOk

Season 24 of Big Brother is inching closer to the finale night. Host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that the upcoming episode will see members of The Cookout Alliance from Season 23 - Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather - will give their opinions on this season.

Don't forget to tune in to Sunday night's episode of Big Brother on September 18, 2022 at 8:30 pm ET on CBS.

