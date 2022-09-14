"I'm still shook": Big Brother fans in shock after witnessing Monte and Taylor kissing in the live feeds

Big Brother Season 24 fans witnessed a shocking turn of events when the live feeds were switched on following last week's episode.

After Monte was crowned the Head of Household (HoH), the feeds exposed him and Taylor tucked into one bed in the HoH room. The two were spotted kissing and being intimate with each other before the live feeds were cut.

Is this an indication of a possible Big Brother showmance? Only time will tell.

Fans were shocked since this pairing was the last thing they were expecting, primarily because they were rooting for Taylor and Joseph since the beginning of the show. One tweeted:

Toseph @_JustMystic_ I’m still shook abt this Monte and Taylor thing. If they have another “sleepover” tonight… #BB24 I’m still shook abt this Monte and Taylor thing. If they have another “sleepover” tonight… #BB24 https://t.co/3auBck0Kcs

Fans react to Monte and Taylor kissing in the Big Brother live feeds

In the previous episode of Big Brother, Monte was crowned the new Head of Household (HoH) and put Brittany and Alyssa up on the block for eviction. Following the episode, the live feeds saw Monte and Taylor talking in the beginning after the remaining houseguest retired for the night.

Things heated up between the two after Monte offered to cuddle Taylor at her request. The duo ended up kissing and getting intimate before the feeds were turned off for almost two hours, following which the duo were seen sleeping.

Fans took to social media to express their shock and disbelief after witnessing the incident. Check out what they have to say.

Armanti @atlantis_reed I don’t think this is what Joseph meant when he said he was pulling for Monte and Taylor… #bb24 I don’t think this is what Joseph meant when he said he was pulling for Monte and Taylor… #bb24 https://t.co/jpsQKXenG5

Nugget @bouncy_pidgeon I LEAVE THE FEEDS FOR A COUPLE HOURS AND I COME BACK TO MONTE AND TAYLOR DOING WHAT #BB24 I LEAVE THE FEEDS FOR A COUPLE HOURS AND I COME BACK TO MONTE AND TAYLOR DOING WHAT #BB24 https://t.co/q5G54HkOLP

Jrod Talks 🎙 @TheJrodBlog POV: you were rooting for Jaylor to be a thing but then you turn on the feeds this morning and see Monte and Taylor kissing #BB24 POV: you were rooting for Jaylor to be a thing but then you turn on the feeds this morning and see Monte and Taylor kissing #BB24 https://t.co/N0ZpeelkMc

Bridget @realityreacts jaylor fans watching monte and taylor on feeds today #bb24 jaylor fans watching monte and taylor on feeds today #bb24 https://t.co/M6zTIm0LRZ

𝕰𝖗𝖎𝖐𝖆 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖊 𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖔𝖓❤️‍🔥⁷ @ErikaXpresses The twists and turns this season is enough to give someone whiplash! I did not have Monte and Taylor making out on my bingo card. #bb24 The twists and turns this season is enough to give someone whiplash! I did not have Monte and Taylor making out on my bingo card. #bb24 https://t.co/Fr8vAK9pDT

A quick look at the showmances in Big Brother Season 24

After witnessing Monte and Taylor take their relationship to the next level, viewers were left baffled since they thought that the latter genuinely liked and had a crush on former contestant and now jury member Joseph.

Taylor confessed to Brittany last month that she, in fact, did have a crush on Joseph and was upset that she didn't get to bid him goodbye.

Following his eviction, Joseph opened up about his connection with Taylor in the exit interview with Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves. He said:

“I definitely do care about Taylor. I think she’s so amazing. And the more I get to know her and the more time I spend with her, you know, it’s hard not to with that girl, but you know, in due time.”

Another showmance that blossomed was that of Kyle and Alyssa. The duo formed a great connection from the beginning and were seen being intimate in the following episodes. However, their romance came to an end after Kyle was seen commenting about the POCs making a secret alliance.

Before the unanimous eviction that sent Kyle packing to the jury, Alyssa broke up with him. However, the former made sure to apologize to the houseguests for the comments he made.

Kyle even confessed to the jury members, which evoked a strong reaction from them. But they decided to try to forgive him and demanded he educate himself going forward.

Season 24 of Big Brother is inching closer to the finale. The remaining houseguests in the house include the Top 5, i.e. Monte, Taylor, Turner, Brittany, and Alyssa.

The houseguests who are now part of the jury include Indy, Jasmine, Joseph, Kyle, Terrance and Michael. Viewers will have to wait and see how things turn out.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Big Brother on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 8 pm ET on CBS.

