"I’m starting to think Monte has a real chance at winning ": Fans applaud Monte's strategy to blindside Nicole on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, August 4, 2022 on CBS. The episode saw the contestants engage in live voting after a week of planning and strategizing. This week, the Leftovers Alliance plans to backdoor Nicole and evict her from the house.

Nicole and Taylor were put on the chopping block for eviction. In an effort to send Taylor home and secure her votes, Nicole confessed to Monte that she would be going against her friends Indy, Alyssa, and Jasmine. However, Monte didn't fall for the trap and conveyed the same to Jasmine, who believed in him and thought Nicole was playing them.

Fans applauded Monte's move. One tweeted:

Fans react to Big Brother Season 24 contestant Monte's move

After Daniel and Kyle won the PoV (Power of Veto), they put Nicole and Taylor up for elimination. During the course of the Big Brother episode, Nicole and Daniel had multiple conversations that hinted at the duo being overly confident about having enough votes to save Nicole and send her Festie Bestie Taylor home. However, the alliance had more than enough votes to save fellow member Taylor.

Nicole and Daniel also called the alliance members "clowns" as they were sure of the former staying safe this week. In an effort to secure her votes, she colluded with Indy, Alyssa, and Jasmine and promised to save them later in the game.

To further reduce her chances of getting eliminated, she lied to Monte about playing against Indy, Alyssa, and Jasmine. Monte, however, didn't buy the lie and took the news to Jasmine. Fans applauded Monte's smart move and expressed their opinions on social media:

A quick preview of last week's episode of Big Brother

Last week's episode of Big Brother had viewers witness a major Power of Veto (PoV) powerplay and intense competition among the houseguests. Previously, Monte had won the Head of Household (HoH) competition and put Alyssa and Indy on the chopping block, albeit revealing his target was someone else.

However, his plan was to backdoor Alyssa or Nicole by lying that Taylor was his actual target. Michael, Taylor, and Kyle talked about how Festie Besties Daniel and Kyle could end up winning the veto and how advantageous it would be for the former to think that by putting up Nicole and Taylor as replacement nominees, he could send Taylor home.

What Daniel doesn't know, though, is the fact that The Leftovers Alliance plans to backdoor Nicole into eviction if she and Taylor get nominated. In a conversation with Nicole in the Big Brother Diary Room (DR), he told her that he didn't want to use the veto and conveyed the same to Festie Bestie Kyle.

Meanwhile, The Leftovers Alliance asked Kyle to go with the decision, irrespective of his connection with Alyssa. The alliance planned it this way - if Alyssa was the one to leave, then Indy would join Brittany and Michael in the group. This way, every member of the Leftover Alliance would have someone outside the alliance to backdoor every week.

However, after Kyle and Daniel won the PoV, the latter surprised everyone when he decided to shift sides. When Monte asked Daniel not to nominate Nicole and Taylor since Nicole had a chance of going home, Daniel felt the whole game plan was to protect Taylor and believed that Monte didn't have sufficient votes to back her up.

But Daniel was not privy to The Leftovers Alliance. If he puts Nicole and Taylor up for nomination on Big Brother, it would be an easy way out for the alliance to vote for Nicole and send her home. Because of this, Daniel put his only ally in the house, Nicole, in the danger zone.

Big Brother Season 24 has picked up the pace with every episode. Now that one more player has been eliminated, the contestants are busy formulating strategies to target people who are no longer part of an alliance. The Leftovers Alliance has proven to be extremely powerful and has reminded viewers of The Cookout Alliance in Season 23. With the Head of Household (HoH) competition around the corner, viewers will have to keep watching to see how the situation plays out. Readers can keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

