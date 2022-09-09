Big Brother Season 24: A classic double eviction twist in Episode 27 sends comp beast Michael to the jury

Big Brother Season 24 aired a new double-eviction episode on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. Following Terrance's eviction from the series, the houseguests were in for another surprise when longtime host Julie Chen Moonves announced that a double eviction awaited them, leaving the top 6 houseguests shocked.

The double eviction twist changed the game's dynamics as the contestants geared up for a new Head of Household (HoH), Power of Veto (PoV), and elimination in one night. Comp beast Michael was eliminated from the game in a classic game move. While some fans appreciated the move, others were saddened to see him go.

A double eviction special on Big Brother sends two interesting members to the jury

In the previous episode, Michael didn't use the Power of Veto (PoV), which left Terrance and Alyssa up on the block. Although the latter was emotional, Michael and Brittany assured her she was safe. In a last-ditch effort to save himself, Terrance went to Monte and Taylor and pitched the idea of having a black individual win the season.

While Monte believed Terrance and thought it was good for his game, the latter failed to convince Taylor as she refused to believe his stance. She also made it clear to Monte that they couldn't believe Terrance.

At the nomination ceremony, Terrace was the next houseguest to be evicted from Big Brother after a 4-0 vote. In his interview, he revealed that he was closest to Daniel and Nicole and gained a lot of experience from the game. Although he pitched the idea of a person of color winning the competition, he confessed that he would like Taylor to be the next person eliminated in the double eviction twist.

Since then, things at the Big Brother house have moved pretty quickly. The remaining houseguests, Monte, Taylor, Turner, Michael, Brittany, and Alyssa, played a week's worth of games in one night. The new Head of Household (HoH) competition saw Turner again take the title and put two contestants up for eviction.

Turner then confessed to Alyssa that he would put her up on the block but would also ensure she didn't get evicted. He nominated Alyssa and Brittany for the second elimination. At this point in the game, Brittany probably had the most chances of leaving.

However, the Power of Veto (PoV) competition on Big Brother changed the course of the game. Monte emerged victorious and decided it was time to make the big move he had been plotting since last week. He assured Alyssa that he would take her off the block, and he stood by his words.

Monte relieved Alyssa of elimination and Turner took the opportunity to put Michael as the replacement nominee in a classic game move. Michael was then eliminated and sent to the jury.

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Michael sent home on double eviction night

Ahead of the live vote, Brittany and Michael had one final chance to redeem themselves. While Brittany confessed it was hard for her to sit beside Michael, the latter had to make one last effort to save himself and ratted out Brittany's Final two and Final three alliances with numerous houseguests and promised to side with Alyssa and Taylor to evict Monte or Turner.

Michael's confession left Brittany dumbfounded and emotional. However, Michael was sent to the jury and evicted from the Big Brother house ahead of making the Top 5.

While some fans appreciated the move by Monte and Turner, others applauded Michael for his game and were disappointed to see him leave.

warner✨ @_bbscenarios idc about comp wins, michael underplayed & that’s why he left. he played very scared, only took the safe route, didn’t make enough deep connections early, & won things he didn’t need to #bb24 idc about comp wins, michael underplayed & that’s why he left. he played very scared, only took the safe route, didn’t make enough deep connections early, & won things he didn’t need to #bb24

Matthew @MatthewFedele Taylor survived the double and micheal is done #BB24 Taylor survived the double and micheal is done #BB24 https://t.co/vG3wWba5vf

Quadélen @quadelen the dramaaa OMFG Michael’s eviction is literally so iconicthe dramaaa #BB24 OMFG Michael’s eviction is literally so iconic 🙊😭the dramaaa #BB24 https://t.co/y5nCKODwjG

Brittany @Brittan71371077 Michael did all that winning and jiving just to be voted out on DE. #bb24 Michael did all that winning and jiving just to be voted out on DE. #bb24 https://t.co/Mg1R3Kxfqk

Amancé @AmanAdwin Michael did his superfan thang! He truly did! And he should be fuckin proud. But he had to go. There is no other option. #BB24 Michael did his superfan thang! He truly did! And he should be fuckin proud. But he had to go. There is no other option. #BB24

Sal @TheSaltySal Michael’s villain era…he should have pulled that out earlier bc that was truly amazing. Putting a target on Monte, fighting with Turner abt LGBTQ+ solidarity, BURYING Britt, sprinting out the house, I’m literally tf deadddd #bb24 Michael’s villain era…he should have pulled that out earlier bc that was truly amazing. Putting a target on Monte, fighting with Turner abt LGBTQ+ solidarity, BURYING Britt, sprinting out the house, I’m literally tf deadddd #bb24

Magic Girl @taylorsvershun MICHAEL IS TRULY ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC PLAYERS IN BB HISTORY #BB24 MICHAEL IS TRULY ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC PLAYERS IN BB HISTORY #BB24 https://t.co/L4BOYZsaD2

avery dodson @Averynicole0718 Sorry imma say it. Bring Michael back for an all-stars season #BB24 Sorry imma say it. Bring Michael back for an all-stars season #BB24

Season 24 of the hit reality series has been exciting. The jury members currently consist of Joseph, Indy, Jasmine, Kyle, and Terrance, and Michael will join them after the double eviction. However, the jury has to make the all-important decision of who emerges victorious. With the current alliances, it is anyone's game.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Big Brother on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 8.30 pm ET on CBS.

