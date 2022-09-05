"Brittany is a loser through and through": Big Brother fans slam Brittany for excessively relying on Michael

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. The remaining houseguests competed to earn the title of Head of Household (HoH) and make most of the decisions this week. Michael justified his nickname "comp beast" as he won his third HoH in the competition. He now had to nominate two houseguests for eviction.

Although Michael won the HoH on tonight's episode of Big Brother, his close ally Brittany appeared to be the happiest with the results as she knew she was safe for the week and would secure a spot in the Top 6. However, fans were upset with her for not playing the game or the competition well and relying on Michael for her safety. One tweeted:

Kristie 🖤✨ @krislee__242 Imagine going through the whole process of being cast on Big Brother just to play for second place. Brittany is a loser through and through. #bb24 Imagine going through the whole process of being cast on Big Brother just to play for second place. Brittany is a loser through and through. #bb24 https://t.co/o3oY09dqhB

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Brittany's reliance on Michael

On this week's episode of Big Brother, the Head of Household (HoH) competition required the contestants to assemble the Zingbot puzzle. It was the "comp beast" Michael assembled the puzzle first and won the HoH title for the third time. Most of the houseguests planned to send Michael home this week, and his win came as a shock as it jeopardized the cast members' strategy.

Brittany was the happiest member in the house after Michael's win. She knew that her position in the competition was safe because Michael was a close ally, and the duo had promised to help one another make it to the Final two.

Fans, however, were upset to see Brittany heavily relying on Michael to move forward in the game. They took to social media to express their opinions:

Brianna :) @briannar2789 Brittany has just been riding on micheals back all season, she should be out by now #BB24 Brittany has just been riding on micheals back all season, she should be out by now #BB24

Nicole Taher ッ @itsnicoletaher Brittany if you want Turner out so bad why don’t you pull your weight, win an HOH & put him up yourself? #BB24 Brittany if you want Turner out so bad why don’t you pull your weight, win an HOH & put him up yourself? #BB24

🖤 #bb24 @JuryHouseVet I dislike how Brittany refers to Michael’s game as “us” or “We” like damn she is a tic #bb24 I dislike how Brittany refers to Michael’s game as “us” or “We” like damn she is a tic #bb24

Elle LeggeroPierra @therunneryogi Brittany saying “we” a bit too much for me. She must be talking French bc “we” ain’t doing a thing. Micheal carrying. #bb24 Brittany saying “we” a bit too much for me. She must be talking French bc “we” ain’t doing a thing. Micheal carrying. #bb24

melissa fitzgerald @itsmelissaa_ Brittany needs to stop grouping herself in with Michael. Turner may beat you in mental comps, Brittany. But why are you assuming that Michael is “done for” ? He has won mental comps already ? #BB24 Brittany needs to stop grouping herself in with Michael. Turner may beat you in mental comps, Brittany. But why are you assuming that Michael is “done for” ? He has won mental comps already ? #BB24

Kimberly @infamousKIM Brittany who is WE?? YOU HAVEN’T DONE ANYTHING RELEVANT IN THE GAME!!! #BB24 Brittany who is WE?? YOU HAVEN’T DONE ANYTHING RELEVANT IN THE GAME!!! #BB24

Are Michael and Brittany the next targets on Big Brother?

Michael and Brittany were the obvious targets for elimination. Michael has been the strongest Big Brother houseguest this season, winning over six competitions, including the Head of Household (HoH) and Power of Veto (PoV).

However, Michael and Brittany opened up about former contestant Kyle's comments and gameplay. They talked about his microaggressions and targeted racism, resulting in Kyle's eviction last week.

Both fans and houseguests, including Monte and Turner, realized that the duo only brought up the issues to keep themselves safe. Had they really been concerned about a racial bias, they would have brought up his behavior much earlier.

The Big Brother houseguests couldn't target Michael this week as he won the Head of Household (HoH) and wouldn't put Brittany up on the block. So they needed to either win the Power of Veto (PoV) or wait until next week to put Michael or Brittany up for elimination. Will they be able to take Michael out and jeopardize Brittany's position in the game? Viewers will have to keep watching to find out.

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother ... Tune in tonight at 8/7c to see Zingbot in action, only on #BB24 Little do they know what's in store... Tune in tonight at 8/7c to see Zingbot in action, only on @CBS Little do they know what's in store 😂 ... Tune in tonight at 8/7c to see Zingbot in action, only on @CBS. #BB24 https://t.co/0sOSvddd7e

The houseguests currently in the competition are Taylor, Monte, Turner, Terrance, Alyssa, Michael, and Brittany. The contestants are now focusing on forming strategic alliances to keep themselves safe.

Readers can tune in to an all-new episode of Big Brother on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on CBS to witness the Power of Veto (PoV) competition.

