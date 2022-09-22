"DX killed that": Fans are impressed by Derek & Claire's performance on The Amazing Race season 34 premiere

The Amazing Race season 34 premiered on CBS at 10 pm ET on September 21, with an episode titled Many Firsts But Don't Be Last. In the episode, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss came out at the top, winning $2500.

The teams were allowed to perform their tasks in any order and the Big Brother couple definitely took advantage of it. Derek and Claire first decided to go to the Roll task, where they were supposed to roll a beer keg through a hay obstacle course at the Luitpold Park.

They very swiftly performed the task using their Big Brother challenge practice. Clearing the challenge in the first attempt, they overtook two teams who had to start the challenge again.

They also used their partnership to swiftly saw a piece of wood at the Biergarten Seehaus. Arriving last at the Smash challenge, the couple easily broke the piece of ice within seconds because it was already melting.

Their final stop was at the Friedensengel, where they were asked to find a monument that translated to "Angel of Peace." The couple easily identified the statue and was able to clinch first position and take home $2,500.

The Amazing Race fans said that Derek and Claire's performance in the premiere episode was amazing.

The Amazing Race fans praise Derek and Claire

The Amazing Race fans took to Twitter to praise the couple's wittiness and speed while completing the challenges.

Here's what fans had to say:

Chet Steadman @scoobykubs . But, how do I not cheer for my guy DX?



Let’s gooooo The #AmazingRace cast is. But, how do I not cheer for my guy DX? @derekxiao_ Let’s gooooo The #AmazingRace cast is 💯. But, how do I not cheer for my guy DX? @derekxiao_ Let’s gooooo

Sasha_Smierce @Sasha_Smierce @joshualeclair1 Pretty good so far. I usually don’t like #AmazingRace . Only watching to see Claire and DX. @joshualeclair1 Pretty good so far. I usually don’t like #AmazingRace. Only watching to see Claire and DX.

👑 PHAN 👑 @SuperPhan120 🏻 🏻 🏻 #AmazingRace DX and Claire finishing the roll challenge in one try DX and Claire finishing the roll challenge in one try 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #AmazingRace

Nickiology @nickiology21 #amazingrace The way Claire and DX are clearing everyone The way Claire and DX are clearing everyone 😭 #amazingrace

Dave Woods @W00DZ #AmazingRace twitter.com/w00dz/status/1… Dave Woods @W00DZ The keg challenge was very Big Brother Veto-ish so I am not surprised Claire and DX flew through that ! #TheAmazingRace The keg challenge was very Big Brother Veto-ish so I am not surprised Claire and DX flew through that ! #TheAmazingRace Now they are at SAW dressed like they are hosting a Veto competition ! DX and Claire have to come in first this round ! #Fate Now they are at SAW dressed like they are hosting a Veto competition ! DX and Claire have to come in first this round ! #Fate #AmazingRace twitter.com/w00dz/status/1…

🗡💕LiLi💕🗡 @littlemiss0014 DX was like the Westminster dog show #AmazingRace DX was like the Westminster dog show #AmazingRace

KC @Kaseyreneexoxo #AmazingRace @ClaireRehfuss & DX crushing it. I mean I don’t think I could role a keg that fast. #bb23 @ClaireRehfuss & DX crushing it. I mean I don’t think I could role a keg that fast. #bb23 #AmazingRace

What else happened in The Amazing Race premiere?

Tonight on The Amazing Race, 12 new teams participated in the biggest race challenge in Munich, Germany. This was the first time the show kicked off from someplace outside of the USA. Fans met Luis and Michelle, who are a married couple from Miamai. Derek and Claire are former Big Brother contestants who are now dating.

Rex and Tim were introduced as golf buddies. Rex is known for being the coach of the Buffallo Bills and the New York Jets. Childhood sweethearts Will and Abby were very excited to be on the show because it was their childhood dream. Aastha and Nina met on a dating app and are now engaged. Military brother Marcus & Michael and motivational speakers Rich & Dom were also seen on the show.

Phil informed the teams that they could finish their tasks in any order using the new twist in the game, called 'Scramble.' He also told them that in each episode, one person will be eliminated, making it the first no-non-elimination season.

They were provided with cars and clues to find out about their three tasks of the day. The challenges included rolling a beer keg through an obstacle course at Luitpold Park, going to Biergarten Seehaus to saw through a log, and smashing a block of ice at the Augustiner-Keller Biergarten.

After completing the three tasks, the teams were given the final location of the Pit Stop. Aastha & Nina were the last team to leave for their tasks because they took very long to get directions. The duo were unfortunately eliminated from the competition.

Glenda & Lumumba came in second. Quinton & Mattie won the third position.

The Amazing Race airs on CBS every Wednesday at 10 pm ET.

