The Amazing Race 2022 (season 34): Who are Rich Kuo x Dom Jones and where to follow them on social media?

The Amazing Race season 34 is bringing its viewers a diverse lineup of contestants set to compete in the race for $1 million. The cast list for the upcoming season includes some famous personalities such as Rex Ryan, who is set to compete alongside his golf buddy Tim Mann, and Big Brother couple Derek and Claire. Amongst the list of contestants are motivational speakers Rich and Dom.

The show is set to return with some changes that it had adopted while safely filming the previous season during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has also tweaked the format just a little bit more and has done away with certain elements and added a new one as well.

The description of The Amazing Race said:

"Multiple teams race around the globe for $1,000,000 to 'amazing' locations. The best of the reality series crop is back, with 12 teams of 2 players each racing around the world, trying not to be eliminated at a series of checkpoints in which the last team to arrive is booted from the show."

Where to follow motivational speakers Rich and Dom from The Amazing Race season 34

The motivational speakers from Huntington Beach, California have a different approach to the show. While most teams dive in head first, the spiritual team takes a minute and relies on their ability to focus.

In a conversation with the Parade, host Phil Keoghan said that the two tap into their spiritual side and center themselves. He also added that he doesn’t think there has been a team like this on the show before.

He continued:

"So with the stress of the race, they try to use those life skills that they have to be able to center themselves and be focused. They sort of take this approach to the race where they literally slow everything down and almost go into like a meditative state at times to like focus and do the things they need to do."

The two have been together for three years and often help motivate others to find love. In their introductory video for the show, the couple spoke about their qualities and their outlook on life. Rich said that his partner Dom helped him realize his worth and that he was intelligent.

He described her as empathetic and understanding. He also said that she is good at working with other people.

Dom said about the show:

"For us, it is all about not competing against other people but really with ourselves."

She further described herself as “a little looney” and said that she “sprinkles everywhere.”

While Rich isn’t too active on social media and hasn't posted much apart from content about The Amazing Race, viewers can follow him on Twitter @RichardKuoLive and they can also follow his Social-Emotional Program (SEL) @youmattergm.

Dom is active on both Instagram and Twitter. She often takes to Twitter to amplify social welfare causes and heads to the platform to use her voice as well. Her Instagram @domjones.unity has over 104K followers and often posts about her daily interactions and endeavors.

Fans can follow her on Twitter @DomJonesUnity and her project Democrashe @democrasheorg, which is a non-partisan program that aims to empower “diverse female-identifying” high school students to become future female leaders.

Other teams that will compete in The Amazing Race include twin sisters Emily and Molly, retired cheerleaders Quinton and Mattie, married couple Luis and Michelle, Latin dancers Aubrey and David, military brothers Marcus and Michael, father and daughter duo Linton and Sharik, soon-to-be-married couple Aastha and Nina, high school sweethearts Will and Abby and newlyweds Glenda and Lumumba.

The Amazing Race season 34 premieres on Wednesday, September 21, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

