Who are Linton and Sharik Atkinson? Meet the father-daughter duo from The Amazing Race season 34 

The Amazing Race is set to return on CBS and the latest segment of the show will feature a brand new location. The upcoming season will see 12 new teams competing for $1 million and traveling the world at the same time. Amongst these teams is a father-daughter duo from Brooklyn, New York.

Returning for another thrilling season is Phil Keoghan as the host who will set challenges for the competing teams. The previous season of the show saw some changes due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The show had to make serious changes in order to safely commence the show, one such change that will continue through this season is the use of chartered planes to travel and the absence of the U-turn element in the show.

The description of the show read:

"Teams of two compete against each other in a race held in different parts of the world and strive to win a grand cash prize."

The Amazing Race Season 34 is set to premiere on September 21, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

Father-daughter duo from Brooklyn set to compete in The Amazing Race season 34

The Amazing Race has seen a lot of memorable teams over the years and this year’s lineup is no different. While talking to Parade, Phil Keoghan spoke about The Amazing Race pair, Linton and his daughter Sharik.

He said:

"There’s definitely a generational gap in terms of understanding the hardships of life. He’s lived it, and he’s trying to avoid his daughter having to live some of those hardships."

He further added:

"I always love father-daughter relationships, going back to Ron and Christina. It’s an opportunity for those generations to come together and have a better understanding of each other."

In their introductory video, the 50-year-old assistant principal and his 23-year-old daughter, who is currently pursuing a master's degree, spoke about how they immigrated to the USA in 2001. In the past, the two have enjoyed watching the contestants participating in the show.

Linton said:

"We watch it together, we grew up on it, we root for teams."

Sharik spoke about their strategy for winning The Amazing Race and said that they will rely on communication and balance.

She mentioned:

"I think my dad and I are very aware of the things that we are individually very good at. I know which roadblock is for my father and not for me and vis-versa."

Out of the two, Linton is much more athletic than she is. Linton said that he’s “great at building stuff” while his daughter is great at logistics.

He stated:

"She’s a thinker and I just go ahead and do it but she balances me out and says hey, wait a second, let's make sure we get it. Let’s make sure we get it right."

While talking about her upbringing, Sharik said that her father has always taught her to be vocal and said that both of them are “strong-headed.”

Other teams competing in The Amazing Race Season 34 are twin sisters Emily and Molly, Latin dancers Aubrey and David, retired cheerleaders Quinton and Mattie, married couple Luis and Michelle, military brothers Marcus and Michael, to be married Aastha and Nina, Big Brother couple Derek and Claire, motivational speakers Rich and Dom, high school sweethearts Will and Abby, newlyweds Glenda and Lumumba, and golf buddies Rex Ryan and Tim Mann.

The Amazing Race season 34 premieres on Wednesday, September 21, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far