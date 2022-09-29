"Quinton and Mattie are icons": Fans commend The Amazing Race team on making a comeback after a navigational mistake 

The Amazing Race Season 34 returned for an all-new episode on September 28, 2022, and it was undoubtedly thrilling. The 11 remaining teams embarked on a new leg of the race that led them to Innsbruck, Austria.

While most teams found themselves arriving at their first Roadblock, one particular team struggled and reached the wrong place. It was none other than Quinton and Mattie. Although they were among the teams performing well, they found themselves in danger of being eliminated after they reached the wrong location.

This brought them down to the last place. Fans and viewers were surprised that they somehow managed to catch up with the other teams while completing the Roadblock and Detour as quickly as possible. Ultimately, it all boiled down to Quinton-Mattie vs. Tim-Rex. They finished their final Detour and ran towards the final mat to check-in.

Quinton and Mattie beat the other team and checked in 10th, leaving Tim and Rex in the last spot. Fans who witnessed their solid comeback after a navigational mistake took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans are applauding Quinton and Mattie's efforts in The Amazing Race, Season 34, Episode 2

Taking to Twitter, one user called Quinton and Mattie "icons." Meanwhile, others cheered them on for making it to the next leg of the competition. Some fans also congratulated The Amazing Race team.

Matt Schmidt @MattSchmidtLA Once again, this episode is why we always tell teams to keep racing until you see Phil on the mat. You just never know what will happen. Congrats to Quinton & Mattie for racing hard until the end. #AmazingRace Once again, this episode is why we always tell teams to keep racing until you see Phil on the mat. You just never know what will happen. Congrats to Quinton & Mattie for racing hard until the end. #AmazingRace

Mikeykyunie🐯🫥 @MikeyBb23 #AmazingRace THE CHEERLEADERS QUINTON AND MATTIE SURVIVED YASSSSSSSSS THE CHEERLEADERS QUINTON AND MATTIE SURVIVED YASSSSSSSSS😭😭😭😭 #AmazingRace

Platrium @PL83M Quinton & Mattie miraculously recovered from their #AmazingRace navigation mishap! Quinton & Mattie miraculously recovered from their #AmazingRace navigation mishap!

Justin Scheman @JustinClassic1 #RacersRecap #TheAmazingRace #Tar34 Props the Quinton and Maddie for nailing a tough task on their first try when they really needed it #AmazingRace Props the Quinton and Maddie for nailing a tough task on their first try when they really needed it #AmazingRace #RacersRecap #TheAmazingRace #Tar34

Here's what happened to Quinton and Mattie on episode 2 of The Amazing Race, Season 4

Quinton and Mattie realized they had made a mistake only after they asked locals for directions. The Amazing Race team assumed they would have to remain in Munich, Germany, but instead had to drive down to Innsbruck, Austria. Traffic on the way delayed them even more. The Cheerleaders hoped they weren't the last team to arrive at their first task.

Sadly, they were the only ones left to complete the Roadblock. The task required one of them to yodel a song. Mattie quickly learned the song and completed the task. They then had to make their way to their next task, a Detour. In this challenge, teams had to choose between "Bells Ringin" or Partners Swingin."

Being cheerleaders, The Amazing Race team decided to complete the Partners Swingin challenge. They had to learn a choreographed dance according to the music and not miss a beat. On the first try itself, they performed it almost flawlessly and received the next clue.

With no time left, the team ran through the streets of Innsbruck and finally made it to the final mat. The team was in tears assuming they were the last to reach the mat. However, they were overjoyed when host Phil Keoghan revealed that they were the 10th team to arrive and subsequently made it through to the next leg of the race.

The Amazing Race has begun to serve dramatic adventures to its audience. Don't miss the episodes slated to air every Wednesday at 9.30 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check local listings for more information.

